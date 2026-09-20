3 Halftime Thoughts on Jaguars-Broncos: How Jacksonville Took Early Command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is halftime, so it is time to take a look at the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars during the first-half of a tough Week 2 battle with the Broncos? We take a look at it all below as the Jaguars take a 10-3 lead.

The Broncos' Pass-Rush led to a Slow Offensive Start

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' first two drives were impacted quite a bit by the Broncos' pass-rush. Lawrence was hit on a third-down incompletion to end the first drive, and he would have been strip-sacked during the first drive by Nik Bonitto were it not for an illegal contact flag on Riley Moss. On the next drive, the Jaguars got forced into a 3rd-and-18 after a second-down sack by Que Robinson and Zach Allen after Anton Harrison got tripped by the running back. On third-down, Cole Van Lanen gave up a pressure and nearly another sack-fumble.

The Broncos were able to get after Lawrence and the Jaguars' offensive line the last time these two teams played, which saw the Jaguars go three-and-out on both of their first two drives in the Week 16 matchup for a net five combined yards. The offense was ... better this time, but still struggled against a fierce Broncos front to start off, and this showed up on the fourth drive with another sack on third down.

Jaguars' first 2 drives against Denver in Week 16:

6 plays, 5 net yards, two three-and-outs



First 2 drives today: 12 plays, 26 net yards, two punts.



Some slow starts against this defense. today is actually better than last time if that means anything — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 20, 2026

The Defense Did Their Part

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands in the pocket during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defense certainly did their part to start the game. Despite the Jaguars having to punt the ball back to the Broncos on each of their first two drives, Anthony Campanile's defense was putting the Jaguars in good spots time and time again. The Jaguars' defense forced three punts on the first three drives of the game, with the Broncos only gaining 49 yards of offense on 12 plays. Bo Nix was particularly ineffective, going 5-of-8 for 24 yards in the opening quarter.

The Jaguars did not allow a third-down conversion until the fourth drive, which is also when they allowed their first explosive play with a 49-yard catch by Jaylen Waddle to get to the one. But the Broncos ran three times from the one for two no-gains and a one-yard loss to force a 20-yard surrender field goal, and the defense made their mark clear.

But on the next drive, the Jaguars got put on their own heels and started giving up explosive plays: a 20-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle, a 27-yard pass to Tyler Badie, and then a 27-yard completion to Troy Franklin. Jourdan Lewis then came up with a massive interception of Bo Nix in the end zone over Courtland Sutton to keep the Jaguars wth a 7-3 lead.

This is Playing Out A Lot Like Last Time

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' pass-rush went at the Jaguars in a big way to start the game, with the Broncos recording four quarterback hits alone on the first pair of drives alone. But the Jaguars' offense seemed to adjust starting on the third drive of the game ... just like last time. The Jaguars scored on their third drive of the game when these two teams played in Week 16, with Trevor Lawrence going supernova starting with that fateful drive. The same exact thing happened Sunday.

The Jaguars' first touchdown drive of Week 2, which ended with a one-yard touchdown run from Bhayshyul Tuten, was all Lawrence. He had three different highlight throws under pressure, with a 14-yarder to Brenton Strange, a 22-yarder to Brian Thomas Jr., and a 32-yard pass to Parker Washington to set the Jaguars up at the Broncos' one-yard line. Last year's game saw a slow start and a strong finish, and that is what the Jaguars will need on this year's stage.

Lawrence shrugs off the sack and finds BTJ 😳



JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xBCNUjHFSa — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026