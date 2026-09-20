Jaguars-Broncos Week 2 National Predictions Roundup: Who Will Settle the Split?
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make quite the statement in Week 2, because there are still believers left out there to be made.
The Jaguars have become a near-concensus top-10 team after their utter domination of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but their Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos is even more important. With a win over the Broncos, the Jaguars would improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018, and they would do so with a big win over a top-tier foe.
Not only are the stakes large, but so is the challenge -- even after Denver's sloppy Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver went 8-1 at home in 2025, with their only loss a 34-20 defeat to Jacksonville in Week 16 — the most points allowed by the Broncos in a single game in 2025 (18.3 points per game allowed on the season, 3rd in NFL) and the largest home loss in their last 40 home games, including playoffs.
So with the Jaguars and Broncos set to kick off later this afternoon, what do the experts around the NFL's media landscape make of the Jaguars and their chances to defeat the Broncos in Denver for the second week in a row? We break it all down below.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Broncos
Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars
Conor Orr: Broncos
John Pluym: Jaguars
Matt Verderame: Broncos
ESPN
Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars
Eric Moody: Broncos
Seth Walder: Jaguars
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Broncos
Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars
Gennaro Filice: Broncos
Bobby Kownack: Jaguars
Dan Parr: Jaguars
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Broncos
Jon Greenberg: Broncos
Larry Holder: Jaguars
Nick Kosmider: Broncos
Chad Graff: Jaguars
Josh Kendal: Broncos
Austin Mock: Broncos
Steven Louis Goldstein: Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis
In short, the votes are completely split. All but one analyst picked the Jaguars to defeat the Browns in Week 1, making the Jaguars the clear favorite against a bad team. But with the Jaguars now facing a Broncos team that many have picked to not only win the AFC West but also the AFC as a whole, it has become a tighter split at 12-to-12.
The Jaguars, I believe, are cognizant of the task and circumstances at hand. I do not think Liam Coen would let an easy Week 1 win get to the team's head before an important battle on the road. The Jaguars know the Broncos are not only looking to rebound from Week 1, but also from last year's stunner at Mile High where the Jaguars bullied the Broncos in a 24-point win.
“I think for the value of watching the game and seeing what they did against us defensively and going back to our plan and what we did and taking information from that. Beyond that, I don't really put too much stock in it. It's two totally different teams," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week. "Even if a lot of the players are the same, every year is so different, and every game, you have to go show up with your best for three hours on Sunday. It's just looking at the structure of the defense and all those things and taking it for what it is. It's just another game that we can use to watch and just kind of see what they want to do.”
With all of that said, I think the Jaguars are the better team entering this one. I think they have the right strengths to attack the Broncos' weaknesses on both sides of the ball. I think Denver plays better than a week ago, and even a year ago, but Jaguars still win 27-20.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley