Jaguars-Broncos Week 2 National Predictions Roundup: Who Will Settle the Split?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make quite the statement in Week 2, because there are still believers left out there to be made.

The Jaguars have become a near-concensus top-10 team after their utter domination of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but their Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos is even more important. With a win over the Broncos, the Jaguars would improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018, and they would do so with a big win over a top-tier foe.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only are the stakes large, but so is the challenge -- even after Denver's sloppy Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver went 8-1 at home in 2025, with their only loss a 34-20 defeat to Jacksonville in Week 16 — the most points allowed by the Broncos in a single game in 2025 (18.3 points per game allowed on the season, 3rd in NFL) and the largest home loss in their last 40 home games, including playoffs.

So with the Jaguars and Broncos set to kick off later this afternoon, what do the experts around the NFL's media landscape make of the Jaguars and their chances to defeat the Broncos in Denver for the second week in a row? We break it all down below.

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Broncos

Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Broncos

Seth Walder: Jaguars

Jeremy Bergman: Broncos

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Broncos

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Zach Berman: Broncos

Jon Greenberg: Broncos

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Broncos

Chad Graff: Jaguars

Josh Kendal: Broncos

Austin Mock: Broncos

Steven Louis Goldstein: Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

In short, the votes are completely split. All but one analyst picked the Jaguars to defeat the Browns in Week 1, making the Jaguars the clear favorite against a bad team. But with the Jaguars now facing a Broncos team that many have picked to not only win the AFC West but also the AFC as a whole, it has become a tighter split at 12-to-12.

The Jaguars, I believe, are cognizant of the task and circumstances at hand. I do not think Liam Coen would let an easy Week 1 win get to the team's head before an important battle on the road. The Jaguars know the Broncos are not only looking to rebound from Week 1, but also from last year's stunner at Mile High where the Jaguars bullied the Broncos in a 24-point win.

“I think for the value of watching the game and seeing what they did against us defensively and going back to our plan and what we did and taking information from that. Beyond that, I don't really put too much stock in it. It's two totally different teams," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week. "Even if a lot of the players are the same, every year is so different, and every game, you have to go show up with your best for three hours on Sunday. It's just looking at the structure of the defense and all those things and taking it for what it is. It's just another game that we can use to watch and just kind of see what they want to do.”

With all of that said, I think the Jaguars are the better team entering this one. I think they have the right strengths to attack the Broncos' weaknesses on both sides of the ball. I think Denver plays better than a week ago, and even a year ago, but Jaguars still win 27-20.