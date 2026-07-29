4 Things We Learned From Day 1 of Jaguars Training Camp: Lessons From Rookie TEs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is a long way to go until the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 to kick off the regular season, and every day of training camp preparation on the way there is important.

With the Jaguars' first day of training camp now officially in the books, what all did we learn from the Jaguars and their up-and-coming roster on Wednesday? We take a look below.

The Jaguars Are Ready for the Rookie TEs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars do not appear to be bringing their rookie tight ends along slowly. The Jaguars invested two different draft picks at the tight end position with second-rounder Nate Boerkircher and fifth-rounder Tanner Koziol, and each opened up training camp with some very valuable reps with the offense and Trevor Lawrence.

Neither rookie lit up the practice field or caught a ton of passes on Wednesday, but it was interesting to see the Jaguars mix their rookie duo into things so quickly. The Jaguars have two veteran tight ends behind them with Quintin Morris and Hunter Long, but the Jaguars did not just make the rookies earn their dues first. Instead, it appears they are ready to see what they can do.

“I mean, it's also trying to put them in some positions that maybe are a little uncomfortable early on. Like putting them in some positions that, we got to go see what they can do, in terms of that. Not that we know what Hunter [TE Hunter Long] and know what Quintin [TE Quintin Morris] can do. I think both those guys had good days as well, Hunter and Q. We got to see what these guys can do, right?" Coen said.

"Against NFL competition, against a good defensive line, whether it's with the first group or the second group. So, it's something that I know the whole league, you know, is going to big personnel and all that. I mean, we're just kind of experimenting."

The LB Spot is a True Battle

Linebackers coach Tim Lukabu, right, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ventrell Miller has been the most likely candidate to replace Devin Lloyd since the former second-team All-Pro linebacker departed in free agency for a deal with the Carolina Panthers, but it is very clear that he will not be handed the job. Instead, the former 2023 NFL Draft pick will have to make an impact in training camp and outright win the job.

The biggest hurdle facing Miller when it comes to winning the job? Second-year linebacker Branson Combs, with the former undrafted free agent pushing Miller in the offseason program and again on Day 1 of training camp. Miller arguably had the better Day 1 performance after recording a tackle for loss during team drills, but it is very clear that Combs is not going anywhere anytime soon, and he has a legit chance to win the job.

“I think, first and foremost, his athleticism. His ability to defend the pass. If you think about, like, how much teams are trying to expose linebackers in coverage. Obviously, we saw what Devin [Lloyd] was able to do for us in coverage a lot last year in terms of zone and vision and be able to create some turnovers with vision on the quarterback. I think Branson innately does that," Coen said.

"He played, I think, wideout growing up and has played a lot of different positions. Safety, he's come down. And so, I think athletically, he gives us something there. I think he's tough. He's smart. He understands football, I think, and it's more so him just being able to get a ton of reps. Like, every single rep that Branson gets, whether it's with the first group, the second group, doesn't matter. Those reps are important, and they're very beneficial to him. So, he gives himself a chance, I think, with some of those things.”

The Jaguars Secondary is Getting a Boost

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Jaguars played a game, they could not stop former MVP Josh Allen from making massive plays through the air in what amounted to a quick Wild Card exit. The Jaguars' secondary clearly needed to improve from that day on, and it certainly seems like the Jaguars are trending in that direction after what we saw during the Jaguars' first day of training camp.

The Jaguars got a big boost to their secondary on Wednesday, at least compared to the secondary that walked off the field vs. Buffalo. The Jaguars had three key defensive backs on the field on the first day of camp that they did not have in their Wild Card loss: cornerbacks Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis and safety Caleb Ransaw, with the trio recording two pass breakups on the opening day of the summer practices.

All three of these players could be impact pieces, and the Jaguars have only really seen one of them with extended reps on defense to this point. The upside and potential is massive, and the secondary could be in a much better place in Week 1 than it was when the Jaguars left EverBank Stadium in January.

Why the Jaguars Worked Out Zay Jones

Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones (17) celebrates his first down catch against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars brought Zay Jones in for a visit earlier this week, opening the door for a potential training camp reunion with one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite early-career targets. Coen discussed why the Jaguars had Jones work out for the team, and he made a similar point that we did when it came to his deep-rooted chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.

"Get him in, see what he looks like, just meet him. I had, I never met Zay. Really seems like a guy that's got his head on in terms of, like, being a pros pro, knows the league, knows Trevor, right?" Coen said. "Knows this place. And I think he has a lot of appreciation for this place. And, you know, we'll see how things progress, but it was really good to get to meet him."

Whether the Jaguars actually go all the way through with the move and sign Jones to help fill out the wide receiver room remains to be seen, though it could be difficult for him to crack onto the roster after strong performances by rookies CJ Williams and Josh Cameron since they have been drafted.