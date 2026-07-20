One Jaguars Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone in Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In nine short days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be back on the practice field for the start of training camp and the rookie class will take their biggest step yet toward becoming Year 1 contributors.

Several Jaguars rookies are in prime spots to make big impacts over the course of training camp, and there are even late-round picks who have already established themselves as sleepers to watch. But who is one rookie who simply seems due to surprise everyone? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars Rookie Who Will Surprise Everyone

With so few of the Jaguars' 10 draft picks expected to start as rookies, training camp will provide them their best chance for reps that they will get all season in many cases. That means camp and the preseason will really be the time to get a sample size, no matter how limited, on the rookie class. That is especially true for certain positions on the Jaguars' roster that are a bit deeper than other.s

Which is what brings us directly to sixth-round rookie wide receiver C.J. Williams. Williams had several standout moments over the course of the offseason program, and he will now be entering training camp with a good bit of momentum as far as late Day 3 picks go. But the reason why Williams is due to be such a surprise is because he seemingly keeps upping the ante whenever he steps on the field, and he is doing so at a position the Jaguars are already relatively loaded at.

The Jaguars were always expected to spend some kind of draft capital on the wide receiver position to address their depth behind the top-end talent of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter. Jacksonville waited until the sixth-round to do so, but they ended up double-dipping with Williams and fellow sixth-rounder Josh Cameron.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) hydrates during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is an easier path toward playing time for a player like Cameron in comparison to Williams, namely because Cameron has the potential to make a significant impact on special teams sooner rather than later. For Williams, the snaps have always seemed like they are set to be few and far between as far as his rookie year goes.

As a result of all of those factors, it was a nice surprise to see Williams make a consistent impression over the course of the offseason program. And for those same factors, he is set to be an even bigger, and more important, surprise player once training camp kicks off at the Mille Electric Center next week.

Williams has the kind of skill-set that makes him a quarterback's best friend, especially in training camp practice and preseason settings. He is a big, physical target who has shown the ability to win 1-on-1 and get seperation thus far in his rookie year on the practice field, and he was clearly the favorite target this spring for each of the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks. That means more and more targets should flow his way over the next month now that a comfort level has been set.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"CJ Williams is just, I think he leads the team in receptions right now. Now he's getting a lot of reps mixing in with a couple different groups, but you talk about what's the job for a receiver is to get open and catch the ball and he just kind of does that. It's not necessarily flashy or some big splash move or play. I think the quarterbacks trust him. He's smart, knows his job," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Williams during the offseason program.

Williams is unlikely to see the field much once Week 1 rolls around, as long as the Jaguars' talented wide receiver room stays healthy at least. That means training camp will be his time to shine, and all signs from his early practices with the Jaguars suggest he will be able to do exactly that. While the Jaguars will not exactly be leaning on Williams to lead their passing game any time soon, his development could be a boon for an already thriving room.

If the Jaguars are able to develop Williams and Camerone over the next few years, it could give the Jaguars all of the flexibility in the world they need at the wide receiver position moving forward -- which means a strength can remain a strength for years to come. Williams is key toward making that happen, and training camp will be his chance to do so.