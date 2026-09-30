Jaguars Rookie Rankings After Week 3: Major Impacts Already Being Made at Key Offensive Spots
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class made another big impact in Week 3.
The Jaguars' rookie class has had a few players with slow starts, but overall the key contributions from the group have the arrow pointing up for the young Jaguars entering Week 4. So, how would we rank the Jaguars' nine active rookies thus far through the first few games? We break it down below.
No. 9: DE Wesley Williams
The Jaguars have had two rookies not play a snap this season, starting with fourth-round rookie defensive end Wesley Williams. With the Jaguars having injuries at defensive end with BJ Green and Williams still not getting a nod to be active on game day, it does not look like the Jaguars will be getting Williams snaps anytime soon. This year looks like a red-shirt year for Williams, though that was expected. Still, undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. is getting snaps over him, which lands him at No. 9 by default since the same type of leap hasn't been made over other rookies on this list.
No. 8: DB Jalen Huskey
The other healthy Jaguars draft pick who has yet to play a snap this season is third-round safety Jalen Huskey. The Jaguars have been consistently getting three safeties on the field between Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson, and Caleb Ransaw, while Rayuan Lane is one of the most important special teams players on the team. There does not look like there will be much of a change here unless the Jaguars deal with any types of injuries at safety.
No. 7: WR CJ Williams
CJ Williams was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row, meaning he is clearly No. 6 in the pecking order at wide receiver behind Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, and Travis Hunter. Perhaps Williams sees snaps later in the year if injuries pop up, or if the Jaguars end up deciding to move Thomas. Otherwise, this feels like a red-shirt year for the young receiver who impressed over the course of the offseason.
No. 6: TE Tanner Koziol
Tanner Koziol got his first NFL reps on Sunday, playing three snaps as the team's fourth tight end. With that said, it is likely notable that he did not play a single special teams snap during the win over the Patriots. It feels like if he is active this year, it will have more to do with a specific game-plan that relies on tight ends than anything else. The Jaguars ran multiple tight end sets a high rate Sunday, so it called for him being active.
No. 5: DL Albert Regis
Albert Regis did not play on Sunday due to an elbow injury, though he would have been active had he been healthy. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked about Regis Monday, and he seemed optimisitc about his chances to play in Week 4. “I would think ready to go this week, I would think. We'll have to look at what it looks like in practice this week," Coen said, "I got to see what it looks like on Wednesday. It wasn't something that should be out, more than this past game. We were kind of being smart with him this week. He probably could've gone. I'll get a better idea Wednesday what he looks like at practice.”
No. 4: DE Bryan Thomas Jr.
Bryan Thomas Jr. got some extended run at defensive end this week after the Jaguars forced the Patriots into a pass-happy approach. He was able to turn it into a split-sack near the goal-line with DaVon Hamilton during the third-quarter, showing off the explosiveness and bend that has made him an exciting addition to the pass-rush room. Thomas has a chance to keep building off of last week's performance.
No. 3: TE Nate Boerkircher
Nate Boerkircher is still playing a key role for the Jaguars, and only one other tight end has played more snaps than him from this year's draft class. With that said, he has one catch for nine yards through three games. He has been a good blocker, but Josh Cameron's two touchdown catches have brought him over Boerkircher moving forward. Boerkircher is still an important part of what the Jaguars are going, though.
No. 2: WR Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron has brought himself to the No. 2 spot a few different ways. He is tied with the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two, he has been a strong run-blocker, he makes tackles on special teams, and he has been the team's best kicker returner. Cameron has done a little bit of everything for the Jaguars as a rookie, and the credit has to go to him for the way he has been able to balance his roles on offense and special teams.
A lot of prep goes into it throughout the week. Big thing for me is getting into a routine, getting into a habit and trying to take some of those stressors off of myself. And once you get into that flow of doing the same thing over and over again, not a lot of new stuff can kind of throw you off your balance," Cameron said Monday. "So that's just been my main thing, staying focused. And then whenever I'm worrying about special teams, all my focus is there. When I'm worrying about offense, my focus is there. I don't try to do everything all at once. I try to segment things, just make it as easy as possible for me. And that's been going good. I'm just going to continue to do that.”
No. 1: OL Emmanuel Pregnon
Emmanuel Pregnon holds onto the No. 1 spot for good reason. Despite facing a stellar interior defensive line duo in Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, Pregnon did not allow a single pressure on over 30 pass-blocking snaps. At the same time, he once again looked like a legit X-Factor as a run-blocker at the left guard spot. Pregnon has been even better than I think anyone could have expected, with the lone player giving him issues thus far being All-Pro defensive tackle Zach Allen.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley