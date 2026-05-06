5 Cornerback Free Agents the Jaguars Must Have on Their Radar Post-Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have many position groups better than cornerback on their roster, but that does not mean it is one they should entirely put out of their mind, either.
With Travis Hunter set to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback and Montaric Brown returning after a big extension before free agency, the Jaguars could have one of the best duos in the NFL if everything plays out right. Add Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis to the mix and there might not be many cornerback groups in the entire league entering the 026 season.
The Jaguars even have some options beyond their strong four veterans, including No. 5 cornerback Christian Braswell and undrafted rookie cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge, who could battle for the final spots on the Jaguars' cornerback depth chart.
But if the Jaguars want to bring in more veteran options for possible spots on the practice squad and even to push Hodge and Marshall for a spot on the active roster, there are certainly options who make sense. We break down five free agent cornerbacks the Jaguars must keep on their radar in the weeks and months to come.
Rasul Douglas
In the unlikely event the Jaguars were ever going to lose Brown to free agency (they signed him for cheaper than what many in the NFL perceived to be his market), one option to replace him that would have made a ton of sense would have been Rasul Douglas. The veteran cornerback has ties to several coaches on the staff, including new defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo during a strong season in 2025.
Douglas is an older cornerback (he will be 31 in Week 1), but he is a proven veteran who proved as recently as last season that he can provide solid play for a cornerback room. The drawback here is that Douglas could likely rank higher on a cornerback depth chart elsewhere considering his recent production. He is a bit of overkill for this role, but the talent and connections make him worth mentioning.
Nazeeh Johnson
One of the final picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, Nazeeh Johnson has battled injuries at different times in his career but he eventually proved to be a solid, versatile chess piece for the Chiefs' secondary. He was used as an outside cornerback, in the slot, and was also a core special teamer during his time with the franchise. The fact he battled his way onto the roster after being on the practice squad and dealing with an ACL injury shows a resilience that the Jaguars would likely value.
The fact that Johnson has extensive special teams value is likely the biggest selling point here, though. That is a big reason Braswell has stuck with the franchise, and it is an area that Marshall and Hodge will have to show an ability in as well.
Artie Burns
Artie Burns is a former first-round pick who was set to be a potential contributor to the Miami Dolphins last season, but a torn ACL at the start of training camp forced him to miss the season. The fact he is not yet a year removed from his injury is likely the reason he is not on a roster right now, which is another reason why he is an option for down the road.
Burns is not likely someone who is being signed now during the offseason program, but if the Jaguars believe that they need more from the room during training camp, then Burns has 90 games of experience he could provide in terms of value.
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Another player with special teams experience who has also spent time on the outside and in the slot, it is fair to say that Jalyn Armour-Davis needs a new start. But like someothers on this list, he is coming off a serious injury that makes him someone who is worth signing closer to the regular season than right now.
Armour-Davis started 10 games for a struggling Titans team last season before a torn Achilles right before the end of the season. This would limit his timeline, but he is another option if the Jaguars begin to worry about the depth due to the performances of their young undrafted free agents at cornerback.
Darren Hall
A player who has a similar skill-set and usage to former Jaguars defensive back Darnell Savage, Darren Hall has provided depth in the slot, at safety, and especially so on special teams. He does not have any experience on the outside, but he could be another name who could push for the sixth spot due to his versatility and special teams value.
A former fourth-round pick, Hall spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, giving him some connections to members of the Jaguars' staff and locker room. If the Jaguars face any injuries in the secondary -- be it cornerback or safety -- he makes sense as someone to call.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley