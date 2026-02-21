5 DL for Jaguars to Watch at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is nearly here, and soon the members of the draft class will really begin to separate themselves.

In anticipation of the combine, we are examining draft positions where the Jaguars have serious needs and noting a few names to track during the week of workouts.

With the Jaguars having a clear need along the interior defensive line entering the offseason, here are some defensive tackles they should track during the week.

Missouri DL Chris McClellan

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' best interior pass-rusher last year was Arik Armstead by a healthy margin. Beyond him, though, the Jaguars struggled to get after the passer from the middle of the defense unless they moved Travon Walker inside or sent Devin Lloyd on a blitz. That means any defensive tackles with solid pass-rushing seasons last year should be on their list, and that includes Chris McClellan.

McClellan, who started his college career with the Florida Gators, recorded 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons. This included six sacks during a standout 2025 season, and McClellan now poses as an intriguing Day 3 option.

Iowa State DL Domonique Orange

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There may not be a ton of high-upside, pass-rushing defensive tackles who will be available to the Jaguars at No. 56 overall and beyond, which means there are a few nose tackle types the Jaguars should keep close eyes on. Iowa State defensive lineman Domonique Orange fits that bill and then some.

Orange does not have a ton of pass-rush production, but he is a high-floor wrecking-ball on the interior who any team should covet if they want to get tough up front. Orange can be a key player along a defensive line if developed over the coming years.

Texas Tech DL Skyler Gill-Howard

Aug 30, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Skyler Gil-Howard (0) follows the play against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Skyler Gill-Howard missed time last year due to an ankle injury, but he racked up plenty of pressures over the last few seasons as an interior spark plug. He is one of the most intriguing interior pass-rushers in the entire draft class and could make an impact early on as a sub-package pass-rusher. There are other reasons to consider him, too.

The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have made it clear that they value players who transfer to larger programs and maintain success. Gill-Howard did just that at Texas Tech after first playing in the MAC for Northern Illinois.

Michigan DL Rayshaun Benny

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) tries to tackle Central Michigan running back Trey Cornist (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will not be a ton of fanfare for Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Rayshaun Berry after he spent the bulk of his career behind first-round picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. With that said, he has an interesting profile after stepping into a larger role for Michigan last season, and he has a tie to Jaguars assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins after Wilkins coached at Michigan.

Benny may not be a high-upside prospect who can be the Jaguars' potential X-Factor, but he has some juice as a defender and has enough value against both the run and the pass to consider perhaps on late Day 2,

Cincinnati DL Dontay Corleone







Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) tackles Iowa State Cyclones running back Eli Sanders (6) in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium win Cincinnati. The Iowa State Cyclones won, 30-10. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In four seasons at Cincinnati, Dontay Corleone recorded 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He saw his role expand and elevate as Cincinnati went from the American Conference to the Big 12, and he is another big body who has some range to his game. He is a likely Day 3 option, but he is worth the roll of the dice for a team looking to develop some interior defensive line talent.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.