5 Jaguars Who Will Need to Step Up in Week 1 vs. Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week in an NFL season is critical, and few weeks are ever as important as Week 1.

Week 1 can often set the tone for an entire season. In the case of the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Week 1 battle with the Cleveland Browns, t he importance is heightened considering what is ahead in terms of their schedule.

So for the Jaguars to leave Week 1 vs. the Browns with a win , which Jaguars will have to step up and make sure it happens? We break it down below.

WR Parker Washington

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers punter Thomas Morstead (7) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have pointed it out already in the lead-up to Week 1's battle with the Browns, but I believe the big receiver to watch this week is Parker Washington. The Jaguars have an immensely talented wide receiver room featuring Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and also Travis Hunter that can see a different wideout go off each week, and all evidence of this matchup on paper suggests this will be a big week for Washington.

The Browns have a solid cornerback duo in Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but it feels unlikely we see either cover Washington when the Jaguars go with three-receiver sets. Ward will likely follow Thomas like most opposing No. 1 cornerbacks do, while Campbell is simply an outside-only cornerback who will not spend any time in the slot and should instead be expected to mostly cover Jakobi Meyers.

This leaves Washington on the Browns' third-best cornerback on really every single down that they have three cornerbacks on the field. This should be a big advantage for the Jaguars, and Washington and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have to make sure they take advantage early and often over the course of the game.

DE Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen is the best pass-rusher in franchise history, and I think he could be in store for one of his best seasons in 2026. The Jaguars' defensive philosophy should translate to more sacks across the front, and getting a healthy Travon Walker back in the lineup should be huge -- especially considering Walker might rush right next to Hines-Allen a decent bit in 2026. As for Week 1, this all might pale in comparison to the importance of the matchup Hines-Allen has on the docket.

Hines-Allen will draw Browns' rookie left tackle Spencer Fano for most of the game, and it will be pivotal for Hines-Allen to introduce the first-round pick with a tough matchup. Fano is a talented player who was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for a reason, but Hines-Allen has the experience edge.

CB Jarrian Jones & CB Jourdan Lewis

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs off field following a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can probably be expected for the Browns to lean on 11 personnel a bit more than we have seen Todd Monken offenses do in past year's with the Baltimore Ravens, which will make Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis critical parts of the Jaguars' game plan on defense. The strength of the Browns' offense is their receiver trio as opposed to their shallow tight end depth behind Harold Fannin Jr., which means we will probably see plenty of three- and even potentially four-cornerback formations from the Jaguars in response.

When this happens, it can be expected for Jones and Lewis to draw Browns' first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion. Concepcion is one of the more explosive and electric playmakers on the Browns' roster and their passing game might try to go through him as early as in Week 1, which makes this a critical matchup for every Jaguars cornerback who is set to spend time in the slot on Sunday.

OT Anton Harrison

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns do not have Myles Garrett anymore, but they do still have a talented and explosive pass-rusher in Jared Verse who can pose a danger to any team's passing game. That is set to be quite the draw for what will be Anton Harrison's first NFL start at the left tackle spot, making this one of the top matchups to watch across the entire board.

Harrison had a fantastic training camp and looks like a natural at left tackle after playing the position during his college years with the Oklahoma Sooners, but this will be his first real NFL test at the position. Harrison has rare traits as a pass-protector, and he gives the Jaguars their best chance to counter Verse and his traits. With the right tackle spot in flux, this makes the Week 1 performance of Harrison all of the more important as the Jaguars look for their Week 1 win.