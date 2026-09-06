5 Early Predictions for Jaguars' Week 1 Battle With Browns: Parker Washington's Big Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2026 season in just seven days, and it is time to start taking a look at the Cleveland Browns.

While there is still a week to go before the Jaguars' first game of the season, we are going to deliver our five boldest predictions ahead of Week 1. So, how do we see the Jaguars' tilt against the Browns playing out?

Parker Washington Catches 2 TDs, Goes Over 100 Yards

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think this will be a game where Parker Washington absolutely goes off, which would be perfect timing with his contract being a hot topic in recent weeks . The Browns have one of the NFL's best defensive backs in Denzel Ward, but it would be surprising to see him not follow Brian Thomas Jr. on most plays, which should give Washington an advantageous matchup against most likely Myles Harden in the slot since we know Tyson Campbell will be on the outside.

Also, Washington simply looked like the Jaguars' best receiver this summer. His connection with Trevor Lawrence is on another level, his fit in the offense is seamless, and there were not many instances where he was coming off the field when the Jaguars went with multiple tight endsets over the course of the summer.

Chris Rodriguez Leads Jaguars' RB in Snaps

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) hauls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I am not ready to say that Chris Rodriguez Jr. will lead the Jaguars in touches or carries over Bhayshul Tuten, because I do truly think the Jaguars will often go with the hot hand at running back. That means it could be a game where Rodriguez takes over as the focal point of the rushing attack ... or it could be a game where Tuten does. With that said, I do think we leave the game and see that Rodriguez leads the room in total snaps.

With Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen unlikely to play in Week 1 after his soft tissue injury, it seems like the Jaguars are more likely to lean on Rodriguez as a pass-protector than Tuten. Rodriguez impressed in that regard in camp and was shouted out for his performance in that area earlier this week by Liam Coen. I f the duo splits carries as expected, then Rodriguez's blocking ability should give him the edge on total play-time.

Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker Combine for 3 Sacks

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talk during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are one of the best edge duos in the entire NFL, and they certainly have a favorable matchup on Sunday. Hines-Allen will face off with a rookie left tackle making his first start in Spencer Fano, while Walker will draw Tytus Howard (who he has had success against in the past) and then left guard Zion Johnson when he is slid inside on passing downs.

Hines-Allen and Walker have proven that they can take over the entire course of a game before, and I expect them to do it this week. This is one of the games where the Jaguars' top disruptors will simply have to do what they are supposed to do, because this is too favorable of a matchup for them to not take advantage of.

Travis Hunter Totals More Pass Breakups than Maason Graham Does Tackles

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a good bit of comparisons worth drawing between the Jaguars and the Browns as a result of the Travis Hunter deal. The Jaguars sent a massive haul of picks to the Browns in 2025 to trade up from No. 5 to No. 2 to land Hunter. The Browns took the Jaguars picks and turned them into a cache of contributors, but it is defensive tackle Mason Graham who they ultimately took with the Jaguars' original pick at No. 5.

My prediction is that Hunter simply makes more of an impact on the Jaguars' defense than Graham will be for the Browns' defense. Graham simply was not very effective as a pass-rusher a year ago, posting worse pass-rush metrics than Jaguars' No. 4 defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro did in Atlanta last year. Add in Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard, and I do not think we hear Graham's name that much.

Antonio Johnson Records First Takeaway of Jaguars' Season

Jacksonville Jaguars Safety Antonio Johnson (6) jogs off the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions facing the Jaguars' defense entering the 2026 season is whether they can replicate their rapid turnover pace from a year ago. Conventional wisdom would say they are due for a regression of some form since turnovers are so volatile from year-to-year, but I do think the Jaguars have several defensive players who are so gifted at forcing turnovers that it will still happen at a high clip.

Against a Browns' offense that is entering its first game with a new scheme and play-caller, has two rookie receivers and a rookie left tackle starting, and the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, the Jaguars should be expected to get on the turnover board at some point. I predict the first Jaguar to force a turnover will be Antonio Johnson, who tied Devin Lloyd for the team lead in interceptions a year ago with five. Johnson will likely never leave the field in Week 1, will be deployed in a number of ways, and he is a natural playmaker.