6 Sleepers Who Put Themselves on the Map at the Jaguars' Scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the first major 11-on-11 practice of training camp with Friday's Teal & White scrimmage at the Miller Electric Center, and a number of players put on the kind of performances that are hard to ignore.

There were some standout performances from the scrimmage that were expected such as Parker Washington, but a number of Jaguars backups also had stellar days. So, which sleepers on the Jaguars' roster shined during the scrimmage and did themselves a big favor moving forward? We break down six names below.

RB Ameer Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah (43) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think Ameer Abdullah has been one of the top surprise performers in training camp so far. When the Jaguars signed him during the offseason I figured he would be a camp body who would get some reps with the third-team offense and on special teams, but he has done a good bit more than that for the Jaguars so far in training camp. Among the team's three running backs who have gotten extensive work with the backups, it is Abdullah who has made the biggest impact.

Abdullah had the two best plays of the day for the backup offense on Friday, getting a long run down the left sideline on his resume before another big gain on a screen later in the practice. Both plays came against the Jaguars' starting defense, and it feels safe to say that is the kind of impression a player like Abdullah needed to make.

OL Jonah Monheim

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills with offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (60) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With all of the injuries along the Jaguars' offensive line (Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, Emmanuel Pregnon, Walker Little), Jonah Monheim got a promotion to the starting offensive line for the scrimmage. He took over at the right guard spot after Little, who was at right tackle, went down with injury and then spent the entire practice there with the first-team offense. Considering Monheim's only snaps of significance a year ago came at center, it is a positive sign to see the Jaguars believe in him enough to flex him out to guard when the situation calls upon it.

That is not to say that Monheim was a revelation at guard for the starting unit, but he also did not have many clear losses in pass-protection. The Jaguars also ran the ball well with Monheim and Wyatt Milum holding down the right side of the line, which was a good sign of the development of both second-year offensive linemen. If Monheim can give the Jaguars quality depth at both guard and tackle, then that is a hit on a seventh-round pick in a big way.

RB LeQuint Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Calling LeQuint Allen a "sleeper" is a bit of a double-edged sword. The Jaguars know how good he is, with Trevor Lawrence outright calling him the best pass-blocking running back in football a week ago. Jaguars media knows how important he is because we see his impact each week on special teams and on third-downs. But when it comes to a national lens, Allen is probably one of the most slept on players on the entire Jaguars' roster.

Perhaps that changes this year with even more attention on the Jaguars and their high-powered offense. Nobody thinks Allen is going to challenge Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. for carries in the backfield, but that doesn't mean he is not set to play a critical role. Allen was the clear runaway winner for the third-down back role during the scrimmage, playing nearly every third down and even coming down with a touchdown catch in the red-zone from Lawrence. Allen's spot as the Jaguars' top passing-down back is as secure as anyone else's spot on the roster.

CB Devon Marshall

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Devon Marshall (40) is corrected by defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Undrafted rookie cornerback Devon Marshall has made some impressive plays over the course of training camp, and this continued during the scrimmage. Marshall has flashed in coverage against multiple Jaguars wide receivers, but it is Travis Hunter whom he has given fits at time in camp, and this continued on Friday when he helped deflect a pass from Lawrence to Hunter in the red-zone.

Marshall has a ton of ball skills and was running with the top backups on defense alongside Jabbar Muhammad and Keni-H Lovely, a sign that he has risen on the depth chart since training camp began. If he can keep matching up well with talents like Hunter, then he is a name to watch moving forward.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) hits the blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of talk in training camp about the young defensive ends. B.J. Green has been everywhere for the Jaguars' defense and completely dominated in the scrimmage, and it is clear that his roster spot is locked up. There has also been a healthy amount of buzz for seventh-round defensive end Zach Durfee, who has made plays throughout camp and then again in the scrimmage. That means that fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams has flown a bit under the radar at times.

Williams was able to make an impact in the scrimmage, however, proving that he should not be a forgotten man in the pass-rush rotation. He deflected a Trevor Lawrence pass to force an incompletion at the line of scrimmage and also provided consistent pressure. He was also one of the best run-defenders on the second-team unit, flashing some real edge-setting ability. His arrow is pointing up.

QB Carter Bradley

Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley runs a drill during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of the Jaguars' three backup quarterbacks, I think Carter Bradley had the best day on Friday. Nick Mullens didn't really have a chance considering he was facing the Jaguars' defensive line with an injury-ridden offensive line in front of him that had several third-teamers playing extensive reps. But even within that context, it was Bradley who made the most impressive plays between him, Mullens, and Joey Aguilar.

That is not to say Bradley exactly lit it up either, but he played with good timing and overall showed off some solid accuracy. Mullens is unchallenged as the No. 2 quarterback, but I think Bradley has done enough to this point to at least give himself a leg up in the battle with Aguilar to be the No. 3 quarterback. Bradley has had more positive flashes than otherwise in camp, especially in recent days.