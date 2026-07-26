7 Jaguars Veterans Who Could Lose Their Roster Spots This Summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is no time more important for NFL teams each year than training camp. Every franchise preaches teaching their roster how to compete year in and year out, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are no different.

We have discussed several different battles the Jaguars have prepared ahead of the start of training camp, but which Jaguars are set to compete for a spot on the roster as a whole over the next few weeks? Which veterans themselves could be on the roster bubble after past contributions? We break it down below.

CB Christian Braswell

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether Christian Braswell makes the Jaguars' roster very well could depend on exactly how many cornerbacks they carry. If they carry six cornerbacks into the season, then it stands to reason that Braswell has a solid shot to make the roster. But if they only carry five, then the Jaguars will have to pick between Braswell and emerging second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Muhammad was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon last season who had a stellar college career but, ultimately, entered this year's offseason without a ton of attention. That led to Muhammad becoming one of the true breakout stars of the Jaguars' entire offseason program after he put together several dominant stretches of play in practice. His upside is tough to ignore, and Braswell could need some help to ensure he still has a clear roster spot moving forward into 2026.

TEs Quintin Morris and Hunter Long

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' investments in the tight end position this offseason have led to plenty of changes for the room, changes that started with the release of veteran tight end Johnny Mundt in March. The Jaguars re-signed Quintin Morris and opted to keep veteran tight end Hunter Long on the roster, but their decisions to draft two tight ends in Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol have made things interesting.

In short, the Jaguars already have three tight end spots locked up between the rookies and Brenton Strange. That means, at most, there is one spot left, and Morris and Long will have to battle each other for it throughout the course of training camp. The loser likely ends up on the Jaguars' practice squad.

RB DeeJay Dallas

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one of a few spots on this list that might not actually come down to a 53-man roster spot, but could instead be considered for a top spot on the Jaguars' practice squad. The Jaguars have three players set to battle for the No. 4 running back role between returning veteran DeeJay Dallas, undrafted rookie J'Mari Taylor, and offseason free agency signing Ameer Abdullah.

It certianly feels like the job likely comes down to Dallas, who contributed for the Jaguars down the stretch, or Taylor. The rookie product had a stellar college career and consistently stood out over the course of the offseason program. If the Jaguars opt to go with his potential and upside, that could make it tough for Dallas to hang around on a practice squad spot moving forward.

OL Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Added as offensive line depth last offseason, Chuma Edoga appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and started two. All in all, he played close to 100 offensive snaps for the Jaguars as he helped provide depth at both the guard and tackle spots, and it was a mostly ho-hum season for him outside of one brutal penalty at the end of the loss to the Houston Texans.

Edoga returned this offseason alongside each of the offensive linemen from last year's squad, but it was clear entering the offseason that he was, at best, the No. 9 offensive lineman and behind other backups like Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, and Jonah Monheim. That was before the Jaguars drafted third-round rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon last April, and Pregnon is now a lock for a roster spot that could belong to Edoga.

Perhaps the Jaguars place Cole Van Lanen on PUP to start the year and they carry Edoga on the first 53-man roster of the year until he is healthy. But otherwise, the Jaguars would likely need to carry 10 offensive linemen for Edoga to make the Jaguars' active roster for the second year in a row.

QB Carter Bradley

Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) runs a drill during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a different set of circumstances, because it does not appear that Bradley or his undrafted rookie counterpart Joey Aguilar will be battling for a spot on the 53-man roster . But the Jaguars will carry a third quarterback on the practice squad, and that is good work to get if you can. It was Bradley's role for most of the 2025 season, and now he will have to earn the job again for the 2026 season.

Bradley will have have plenty of preseason reps to battle Aguilar over, and the best man will win. While Aguilar does have an ideal size/arm strength combination, Bradley has the advantage over him in terms of experience and time in Liam Coen's offseason system. The winner of this battle is just one injury in the quarterback room away from being active at some point this year, making it a battle to watch.

LB Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) takes a breather during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A former Day 3 pick in 2023, Yasir Abdullah has been able to carve out a role over the last few seasons thanks to his ability to contribute to special teams. It looked like he was about to get into a serious battle with Jalen McLeod for the role of Dennis Gardeck's backup last season, but McLeod's injury led to Abdullah making the roster without much of a hurdle.

This time around, though, Abdullah will have to truly beat out McLeod for the job. McLeod is back and healthy, and he flashed legit pass-rush traits over the course of the offseason program. It is hard to imagine both players maing the 53-man roster considering there are only so many spots for strong side linebackers on the depth chart, which means the loser of the job will likely hit waivers.