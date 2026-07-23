4 Notable Jaguars Injuries to Monitor Going Into Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be back on the practice field for the first day of training camp in just under a week, and the road toward Week 1 is just about to get started. But which members of the roster still need to get healthy before then?

Injuries is a significant piece of every team's season, and the Jaguars have a few injuries of their own that are set to be significant offseason storylines. So, which Jaguars injuries are the ones to watch ahead of the start of training camp ? We break it down below.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in a short pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest storyline of the Jaguars' entire offseason is the return of Travis Hunter. Like the other players on this list, Hunter's exact timeline still remains to be seen. Whether he is available on the first day of training camp or not, it already appears that Hunter's recovery is going exceedingly well based on all available updates.

But considering the massive trade the Jaguars made to land Hunter with the No. 2 pick last year, as well as the Jaguars' significant need for Hunter to make an impact at cornerback this season, Hunter's return is going to take centerstage throughout training camp. That doesn't even then take into account the attention that is bound to be paid to how exactly his snaps get divided between wide receiver and cornerback.

There is a good argument to make that Hunter is the biggest addition we are going to see from the Jaguars, even when you take into account he played in seven games. The Jaguars are a very different team than they were in Week 7 the last time we saw Hunter.

OL Cole Van Lanen

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is hard for any injury storyline to compare to the Hunter one in terms of importance, but the Cole Van Lanen injury has to come close. The left tackle position is arguably the second-most important position on offense, and the Jaguars play several top-level pass-rushers and defenses during the early parts of the season. A best-case scenario for the Jaguars would of course be Van Lanen being ready for Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns, but it remains to be seen how reasonable that would be.

Van Lanen did not do much during the offseason program, and it remains to be seen exactly what his timeline looks like. The Jaguars do luckily have Walker Little as tackle depth, a far better situation than many other teams would be in the same scenario. But Van Lanen's return to the practice field in training camp will be a significant situation to monitor for the next few weeks, regardless of how much depth the Jaguars have.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) exits the tunnel before the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest additions the Jaguars made last season was the signing of long-time Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The veteran nickel corner dominated in training camp, made plays as early as Week 1, and was voted captain in his first year with the Jaguars. He looked like he was on his way to a Pro Bowl season in 2025 before injuries caused him to miss a few starts, including a foot injury in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos that ended his season.

The Jaguars have some talented young cornerbacks to lean on between Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown, but Lewis is the unquestioned leader of the room and the most established starter. Lewis was not a participant in offseason practices but, like Hunter, he was present on the field to watch practice with the rest of the position group. His return will be especially important considering Hunter's own timeline at the cornerback position.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The only player on this list who is a newcomer to the franchise, Chris Rodriguez Jr. was also the only significant free agent addition the Jaguars made this offseason. He didn't sign a bonkers deal by any means, but it is clear that he is going to play some kind of important role in the Jaguars' rushing attack, an area of the team they badly need to improve in 2026. But before he does that, he will have to get back to being 100%.

Rodriguez missed the Jaguars' offseason program's on-field activities due to injury, though he is expected to be back in training camp. Considering he is one of the only new veteran pieces on the roster and will be important in replacing Travis Etienne, it will be imperative for Rodriguez to be back sooner than later, especially with Bhayshul Tuten picking up steam at the running back position this offseason.