8 Players to Watch at Jaguars OTAs Week 2: LeQuint Allen's Chance is Here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The second week of Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs are upon us, and it is time to take a look forward.

We have covered every angle from what we saw during the first set of Jaguars OTA practices, and today the Jaguars will kick off their fourth practice and take the next step in their offseason program.

So, with the second week of Jaguars OTAs up at the plate, who will we be watching during Monday's practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

RB LeQuint Allen

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars will have their full running back room on the field at Monday's practice, but regardless of that fact we will have our eyes on LeQuint Allen. The Jaguars' second-year running back is a lock for the roster, of course, but the biggest question facing his 2026 season is how much more he gets involved other than as a bouncer on passing downs.

This is the time of the offseason where Allen can show what he can do outside of pass-protection, especially as a pass-catcher. Allen shined at Syracuse as a pass-catcher but did not see his game involve many targets a year ago. Allen can prove during these practices why he deserves more looks in Liam Coen's offense next season.

LB Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) walks on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' linebacker room has been one of the most-talked-about position groups on the entire roster all offseason for a reason. Ventrell Miller is off to a heck of a start at OTAs and there is a clear level of interest in seeing Jack Kiser take a step forward, but what about second-year linebacker Branson Combs?

Combs may not have a chance to unseat Miller as the starting linebacker considering his performance this offseason so far. , but that doesn't mean he can't earn an important role on the depth chart and on special teams. Combs was an underrated undrafted addition last year, and he has a chance to stick around and then some.

CB Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' cornerback room is one of the best units on the entire roster, but they are missing two of their top players in Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter. With that in mind, it does give Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, and Christian Braswell a chance to get a lot of quality reps against the Jaguars' top receivers, and Jones especially cane take this chance and run with it.

Jones had a fantastic second season for the Jaguars and has proven his value both in the slot and on the outside. His most upside may be on the outside, and he will be facing some talented receivers throughout the course of the day. Seeing what his next level looks like will be fascinating.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange is the undisputed king of the Jaguars' tight end room, but their depth options certainly offer plenty of interest. Rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol each bring something different to the tight end room that the Jaguars did not really have on their depth chart a year ago, and their development will be critical to 2026 and beyond.

I would not expect either to get a ton of volume in the passing game even in practice due to the Jaguars' amount of options, but both took advantage of what came their way last week. Boerkircher especially flashed as a pass-catcher, and any offseason wins for his stock would be a big boon for the Jaguars' offense as a whole.

DE Zach Durfee

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies edge Zach Durfee (15) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is hard for defensive ends to make an impact during offseason practices since there are no pads involved, but that doesn't mean there isn't some value to get out of the practices when it comes to Washington defensive end Zach Durfee. The rookie pass-rusher has the kind of athletic skill-set that can stand out during this time of year, and there should be a chance to get reps in the defense.

Durfee's real chance to shine will come in training camp and during the preseason, but he is an explosive athlete who can shine during helmets-and-shorts practices, and that is what we will be looking for him to do.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars already have plenty of names at the safety position who have earned big roles, from Antonio Johnson and Eric Murray to second-year Jaguars Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane. With that in mind, perhaps the most interesting name to watch over the next few weeks might be rookie safety Jalen Huskey.

Huskey likely will not be asked to play a big role on defense early on, but the Jaguars have made it clear how much Anthony Campanile values the safety position. If Huskey can prove that he can wear several hats, then he could be talked about as a breakout option this time next year. The path to doing that begins now.

WR Trebor Peña

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Trebor Peña (8) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions facing the Jaguars' special teams unit this year is the return game. The Jaguars were fantastic at both kick and punt returns last season and it certainly helped the offense more than once. With that said, Parker Washington is set to take on a massive role on offense and it remains to be seen if he should be, or will be, the full-time punt returner moving forward.

Trebor Peña should be one of several options the Jaguars look at it replace him. Sixth-round receiver Josh Cameron missed last week with an injury and it is unclear if he will return before training camp, and he might be the top punt returner option. With him not on the field, this gives others like Peña a chance to shine, even without pads on at the present moment.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) reacts during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top undrafted free agents the Jaguars signed a year ago was Oregon cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who seemingly only went undrafted due to his size. Muhammad looked like a natural developmental option as a slot cornerback during training camp last year, and he has perhaps gone undertalked about in the weeks leading up to this year's offseason program.

Muhammad got off to a good start at last week's OTAs practice, getting his hands on a few passes and nearly recording an interception. He is not the only backup cornerback who impressed, with Preston Hodge recording an interception , but he certainly has earned some eyes on him in the weeks and months moving forward.