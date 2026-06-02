8 Standout Performers From Jaguars OTA No. 4: Who Joins Brian Thomas?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The second week of Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs have officially kicked off, and the action has not let up.

The Jaguars had another active day of OTA practices at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, with several standout performances on both sides the ball. With that said, there were eight Jaguars who certainly seemed to stand out in a big way, and we identify them below.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball during the first day of an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at EverBank Stadiumâ€™s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through two open OTA practices, the story of the offseason program has been third-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He has produced several field-stretching big plays in each of the open practices, and it is clear the Jaguars are making a concentrated effort to get Thomas and Trevor Lawrence on the same page entering 2026.

This is not to say it wasn't a priority last year, but the Jaguars certainly seem to be pushing the ball downfield with more of a purpose this time around. Thomas beat both Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones on deep balls yesterday, and he has been the most explosive part of the early stages of the Jaguars' passing game work. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen also had positive words for Thomas after this week's practice.

"I've been very pleased with the way that he has attacked this offseason, the way that he takes the meeting room to the practice and how that's looked," Coen said. "We're being a little bit more intentional about usage and chemistry with him this spring and trying to get a true connection that we didn't quite have last spring or last training camp, if you will. So, I've been very pleased with how he's taken the things that we asked him to do, to get better at, and to be intentional about those reps."

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

J'Mari Taylor has looked like the Jaguars' top undrafted free agent since they signed him in April; he had a college career that should have led to him being drafted, and the Jaguars were able to land him post-draft after showing the most interest in him. Through three open practices (one rookie minicamp, two OTAs), Taylor has certainly looked the part.

Monday was another solid day of work for Taylor, who produced a few explosive plays in the running game. He looks like one of the room's more explosive running backs, and the way he has attacked space at this time of the offseason program has been encourgaing. He should be even better when the Jaguars get pads on, but he flashed a good bit this week.

DE Josh Hines-Allen

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' pass-rush depth will always look different when Josh Hines-Allen is on the field, and this was true yet again on Monday. Hines-Allen looked like the best player on the field on Monday, which says something considering the Jaguars are still not in pads. Hines-Allen and the defensive line won't get a chance to really show what they can do until training camp, but it was still hard to ignore the fact he was all over the field on monday.

Hines-Allen simply could not be slowed down during team drills, even with the context that there are no sacks or hits in OTAs. If there were, though, Hines-Allen likely would have recorded 2-3 sacks at the very least. He has been one of the best edge defenders in football for a few years now, and even his practice efforts reflect why.

CBs Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones

Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) warms up during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones each fell victim to a Trevor Lawrence-to-Brian Thomas deep shot on Monday, but it is hard to ding them for that too much when you consider how good that connection has looked. With that in mind, it was a very solid practice for both veteran cornerbacks aside from the plays in which Thomas took over, which is exactly what the Jaguars need to see right now since Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis are not on the field.

Brown had one of the best plays of the day when he found the ball in the air and picked off a deep Lawrence pass to Parker Washington. He has once again been around the football quite a bit in coverage, which tracks back to last year's offseason program. As for Jones, he was able to contest several passes and shut down Washington on a few reps, which nobody was doing a week ago.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks to hit a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanner Koziol was always going to stand out in these practice settings because of his athletic skill-set, and this was once again on display on Monday. With tight end Nate Boerkircher not taking part in team drills, Koziol and the rest of the tight end depth chart got more chances in the passing game, and Koziol took the most advantage from them.

The Jaguars tried to get the ball downfield to their backup tight ends on numerous occasions on Monday, but it was Koziol who stood out the most amongst the group. He has natural hands and moves well for a player of his frame and size, and he should continue to get more and more looks as the offseason program goes on.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It feels like Jabbar Muhammad is just a split second here and there away from picking off one of the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks. He has been one of the most active cornerbacks on the field in each of the last two OTA practices, and he has been one of the more impressive second-year undrafted free agents as a result.

Muhammad flashed as a potential backup nickel option last year, too, but the ball seems to just keep finding him this offseason and he keeps making plays to knock it away and frustrate the offense. He is quickly becoming a player to watch in the backup cornerback battles.

LB Jack Kiser

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jack Kiser has gone a bit under the radar this offseason, but he turned in a solid practice on Monday to show he shouldn't be forgotten in the Jaguars' linebacker room. Kiser was mostly a special teams player last season, but this time in the offseason program is when he and other defensive backups are truly able to get an abundance of reps, and Kiser seems to have benefited from it.

Kiser looked athletic and decisive on Monday, especially in coverage underneath and in the middle of the field. He was in the right spot at the right time to contest several passes and get his hand on the football, turning the practice into a productive outing as he looks to build momentum at the backup middle linebacker spot.