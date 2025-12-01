Jaguars Already Catch Big Break For Colts Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are all set for their biggest game of the year: a Week 14 home battle against the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.

In the week ahead of the Jaguars' big matchup, Jacksonville has already caught a fortunate break as the Colts will now be without star cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner Out

Colts star CB Sauce Gardner, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s loss, is considered week-to-week with the hope he’s back during the regular season, sources tell me and Tom Pelissero after the MRI. Not long-term. But he’ll miss some time," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Considering the blockbuster trade the Colts made for Gardner at the trade deadline, there is no questioning how important he is to their defense. This could be an injury that impacts the Colts beyond the Jaguars in Week 14. And with the Jaguars getting second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. back alongside new receiver Jakobi Meyers, the void left by Gardner could loom large in EverBank Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) attempts to walk off the field on his own following an injury Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' passing game seems to be heating up at the right time, which could make the Gardner injury all the more significant this weekend. According to Next Gen Stats, "Meyers saw a team-high 6 targets, catching all 6 for 90 yards and a touchdown. After failing to score a single touchdown in Weeks 1-9 with the Raiders, Meyers has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks with Jacksonville.

"This was also Brian Thomas Jr.’s first game back from injury since the Jaguars acquired Meyers, which is important for their target distribution moving forward, and BTJ saw just 3 targets, catching 2 for 28 yards. Meyers feasted on in-breaking routes, recording 5 receptions, 82 yards, and his score on those concepts.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) uses crutches as he leaves the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts are on a slide right now, while the Jaguars have won three in a row and are 4-1 since their bye week. With the two teams both 8-4 entering Week 14, all of the chips are on the table -- and the Colts will be without a big one.

"One week at a time. 1-0 for the rest of the way. We're giving ourselves an opportunity to play meaningful games in November and December, and ultimately that's all you can ask for in this league," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"The rest of the way you've got competitive meaningful football games, and I think that's just an important thing for us to go through as a team in year one. To have the opportunity to do those things and to earn that I think is important for us to be able to continue to move forward as a team.

