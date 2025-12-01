Why Jaguars Already Have Sights Set On Massive AFC South Matchup

A lot can change in one year, especially for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One year ago, they were one of the worst teams in the NFL, heading toward a split with their regime and a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have since then become a legitimate contender in the AFC, securing a tie for first place with the Indianapolis Colts at 8-4 following their 25-3 victory in Nashville over the Tennessee Titans.

After Sunday, the Jaguars already have their sights on next week's decider of who takes sole possession of the top podium in the AFC South, and one of their star players is already looking ahead to the matchup.

Trevor Lawrence on facing the Colts

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of the most sound games of his tenure under head coach Liam Coen, completing 16 of 27 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. It was a feel-good performance for the fifth-year passer who is looking for a semblance of consistency in the offense under the guise of letting the ball rip, in the words of Coen.

Lawrence told reporters on Sunday that now with first place on the line next weekend, the Jaguars have come a long way since their lowly days of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"Yeah, I think it's just we've taken it week by week and haven't always gone perfect, but we've just kept playing and found a way to respond every week," Lawrence said. "We've had like it tough all season—we’ve had some big wins, we've had some tough losses, and you just keep playing."

The Jaguars entered their bye week coming off a two-game losing streak to the Seahawks and Rams, with things looking bleak as inconsistencies ran rampant on the offensive side of the ball. Since then, those issues at large have been resolved. With a 4-1 record off the bye, Jacksonville's franchise quarterback wants the team's fanbase out in full support at EverBank Stadium for next Sunday's big-time matchup.

"This week, obviously, it's a big one at home. We need our fans to pack the place out and be loud for us and get a home-field advantage, but playing a really good Colts team," Lawrence said. "It’s an exciting one. Obviously, a lot on the line, and that's how every game is going to be moving forward, though, and that's where we want to be. So, that's the position we want to be in, and it feels good."

