Jaguars Announce Complete Inactives for Week 3's Battle With Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their final inactive list for Week 3.

The Jaguars announced the following six players will be inactive in Week 3 against the New England Patriots , a key home game. Here is the fill list below.

Inactive List

WR CJ Williams



S Jalen Huskey



LB Jack Kiser



OL Daniel Faalele



DE Wesley Williams



DT Albert Regis

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four of the Jaguars' inactive players are rookie draft picks: wide receiver CJ Williams, defensive tackle Albert Regis, safety Jalen Huskey, and defensive end Wesley Williams. The Jaguars have a few members of the 2026 draft class set to play a role this week in Emmanuel Pregnon, Nate Boerkircher, and Josh Cameron.

It is notable the Jaguars will have rookie tight end Tanner Koziol active for the first time this season. The fifth-round tight end did not play in the first two games as the Jaguars entered each game with three tight ends in Brenton Strange, Boerkircher, and Quintin Morris. Koziol may have a special teams role, or the Jaguars may like what he offers as a pass-catcher against the Patriots' defense.

The Jaguars will also have backup quarterback Quinn Ewers in the No. 2 quarterback role. The Jaguars had elevated Nick Mullens from the practice squad to take the backup quarterback spot in the first two weeks of the season, but it now appears they will be moving forward with Ewers in the backup quarterback spot.

Also of note: the Jaguars have Williams inactive for the second week in a row, which means they are entering the game with only four full-time receivers. This meant a few increased snaps for Travis Hunter on offense a week ago, and it very well could lead to more snaps for Hunter on the offensive side of the ball this week.

“Anytime you struggle, offensively specifically, you look at the totality of it all and Travis is a big part of that. We're looking at continuing to find different ways to get him involved. You're also looking at the other side of the ball and looking at are we batting here on defense in terms of all that stuff. The missed assignments, communication. I thought he did a nice job, throughout the course of the week and we're going to look at giving him some more this week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Hunter this week.

The Jaguars have won five consecutive home games dating back to Nov. 16, 2025. During that stretch, Jacksonville has set multiple franchise records for any five-game home span in team history, including points scored, points differential, and total touchdowns.