3 Reasons to Be Optimistic About Jaguars' Chances vs. Patriots in Week 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars face an important test Sunday. Can they recover from last week's loss and put their best foot forward, and can they do it against the defending AFC champions?

There are several favorable matchups working in the Jaguars' favor when they host the New England Patriots in Week 3, but those do not guarantee a win. The Patriots are a good team led by a winning head coach and a talented quarterback, just like the Jaguars. This one will most likely come down to the game's final quarter.

But even with those kinds of challenges at hand, there are a few reasons to feel optimistic about the Jaguars' chances against New England. Here are three of them.

Jaguars' Playmaker Depth

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' depth of play-makers was disrupted by the Denver Broncos a week ago, but there is reason to believe they could see more favorable matchups against the Patriots. The Patriots' defense has at times been suspect in the passing game in the middle of the field, and the heavy usage of man coverage from the Patriots means their safeties, slots and linebackers will get matchups against Brenton Strange, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers.

This feels like a week where the Jaguars could take advantage of those matchups, especially when it comes to Washington. Washington has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL over the first two weeks of the season, and this feels like the kind of defense that can help set him up for another big day.

Patriots' Health

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars got some good news this week in terms of their injury report; the big worry after Week 2 had to be about nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and his back injury , but he is entering Week 3 with a clean bill of health and no injury status. The only Jaguars player who might miss the game is rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis, who has been their No. 5 interior defensive lineman through the first few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have some injury issues. They will be without star wide receiver A.J. Brown and starting right guard Mike Onwenu, along with their top pass-rusher in Dre'Mont Jones. The Jaguars are the healthier team right now, and this will have to be an area that they do not take for granted moving into Week 3.

More Travis Hunter?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs on the field during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels like all signs are pointing to the Jaguars starting the process of getting Travis Hunter more involved on Sunday. Hunter is set to play just his 10th NFL game in Week 3, and it would make sense if the Jaguars were planning to bring him along gradually at the start of the season after Hunter's knee injury a year ago. But after a 13-point effort last week, it feels like the Jaguars could certainly use Hunter a bit more on offense.

If Hunter is given a bigger role on either side of the ball, it stands to reason that is one more play-maker on the field who could tip the scale for the Jaguars. The Patriots are missing some of their top playmakers, so getting any potential X-Factors on the field would be big for the Jaguars' cause.