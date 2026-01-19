Another AFC Foe Enters the Anthony Campanile Sweepstakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a second team enter the Anthony Campanile sweepstakes.

Last week, the Jaguars' star defensive coordinator got his first head coach interview via the Miami Dolphins. It appeared the Jaguars were out of the woods with the Dolphins turning the focus of their search seemingly to Jeff Hafley, but a second team has now joined the conversation for Campanile .

Baltimore Requests Campanile

The Baltimore Ravens have now put in a request to speak to Campanile, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ravens have had an extensive search since firing long-time head coach John Harbaugh , and it had appeared that they were set to move into the next phase of their search.

It appears that before they do so, though, they will speak to the Jaguars' first-year defensive coordinator, whose background and coaching style would fit the Ravens to a tee.

Campanile proved to be a fantastic hire for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, After a 2024 season where the Jaguars generated just eight turnovers and ranked No. 31 in EPA/Play and No. 26 in success rate, the Jaguars' defense was perhaps the NFL's most improved unit this season. The defense generated 31 turnovers and ranked No. 5 in EPA/Play and No. 10 in success rate.

Campanile went on to become a fan favorite and one of the most well-liked and respected coordinators inside the Jaguars' locker room of any staff in recent years. The defense carried the Jaguars to a 4-1 start and then came up big during their run to a 13-4 season and an AFC South title.

"He brought the coach out in me. He brought the guy that you know I always wanted to be, you know, just the astute guy that can go out there and help guys and be that solid rock that the guys can depend on. And he leaned on me, and I'm forever grateful for, you know, experience that he's given me as a captain, as a guy that he saw as a leader on his defense," Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis said about Campanile last week.

"I've learned so much in the short time that I've been with him, just as far as you know, not only being a better football player and learning the game, but you know, just a caring man. You know, he cares for us. He cares for our well being. He wants us to be the best men that we can be for our families and the football team.

"So that's, I think that's the biggest heartbreak of it all. We couldn't get it done for him, and that hurt the most. Especially being him, being a first time coordinator, winning it all... It just doesn't sit right for us. For more me because I really do believe he deserves that, the way he's been coaching us, and the way he's led us to, you know, to the season we had now. It really don't sit right with me that we didn't get it done."

