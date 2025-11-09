Jaguars' Campanile Discusses Challenges of Playing New-Look Texans
Every day, week or year, NFL teams are constantly searching for advantages in any area—offense, defense or special teams—that put their opponents at a disadvantage.
This drive for innovation is why so many creative minds lead teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars are among those with transparency coming from head coach Liam Coen and his staff.
A recent trend in run game concepts and passing concepts that flow off the run is six-man offensive fronts with an extra offensive lineman reporting as an eligible receiver to help boost pass protection or the run game. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on the challenges of six-man fronts on Thursday before practice.
Campanile on challenging six-man fronts
In Jacksonville's recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Coen utilized six-man fronts, or "jumbo" packages, to create advantages in the run game for running backs Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten and provide extra protection for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Campanile was asked on Thursday about the challenges of playing these fronts, saying that players must do a good job at the point of attack.
"Usually, you feel like most of the time in the NFL, where if you have defensive ends on a tight end more often than not, especially if that guy's more of a pass catcher, you should have a one-up on them there in the run game," Campanile explained. "We talk about that all the time. When you play with heavy personnels, they try and make it more—obviously they're trying to create a stalemate there and not give you the edge."
As a defender against jumbo sets, Campanile said technique is fundamental, forcing players to work hard in the run-and-pass game. This means players, especially edge rushers like Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Dawuane Smoot, and Emmanuel Ogbah, have to be disciplined in the trenches and in one-on-one situations.
"You’ve got to be a technician in your technique, especially in the run game, and it's going to make you work in a pass game. They keep those guys in six-man, seven-man protections, you're working against an offensive tackle again, so that's also part of the reason why guys do it, and that's the challenge of it," Campanile detailed.
