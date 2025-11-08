Liam Coen Approaching Yet Another 'First' as Jaguars Head Coach
Liam Coen has been highly impressive for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. It's easy to forget that this is his first year as an NFL head coach. The offensive mastermind has made quick work of hitting multiple milestones at the helm.
So far, he's accomplished things such as notching his first win, his first road win, his first upset, his first primetime win, etc. As impressive as the 5-3 start to his tenure has been, he's far from finished. He and the Jaguars are looking to get to his first playoff appearance as an NFL head coach, his first postseason win, and even his first Super Bowl.
There's a lot that Coen and his team have to do before they can start thinking about those aspirations, though. While they're currently in the AFC playoff picture, they have a long way to go before they actually get there. It starts in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.
Can Liam Coen sweep the Houston Texans?
Divisional matchups are always messy. Not only do the opponents carry a long, bloody history, plenty of animosity, and extra motivation against a rival into each clash, but they always bring familiarity, too. Liam Coen was able to bring a unique perspective to the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, including his knowledge of playing against the Carolina Panthers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, he has some understanding of his upcoming opponent, too, and not from his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jaguars were able to notch a critical win over the Houston Texans already in Week 3. Now, Coen has the opportunity to get his first divisional sweep of his NFL head coaching career. Jacksonville media asked him how he feels going into the rematch:
"Well, I just watched the 49ers game again, Houston defense, and you see at the end of the game how much any win means. [DeMeco Ryans is] on the side, and those guys are hyped, and it's just winning football games is hard in this league. And so, when you get these opportunities to compete against high-level competition that you know is going to be a fight, probably a four-quarter football game, and there's a lot that goes into that. There's a lot of emotion, there's a lot of focus, detail that goes into it, and to get yourself into that place as well as a competitor, this is a great op [opportunity] for us."
