Jaguars vs. Texans Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More For Rematch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a month of must-win games. Next up is their first AFC South rematch of the year as they hit the road to take on the Houston Texans.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 10, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Can the Jaguars' defense slow down Nico Collins?
John Shipley: It would not surprise me to see Nico Collins get a dozen targets in this game. When a team loses its quarterback, both the backup passer and play-caller tend to put the game in the hands of the best skill player. In Houston, that is clearly Collins. The Jaguars don't have any of their top three cornerbacks available from the last time these two teams play, so I have my doubts.
Andy Quach: Absolutely. They certainly need to with CJ Stroud out for this game after suffering a concussion in the Texans' loss to the Denver Broncos last week and Davis Mills will be taking snaps under center in his place. If there's one thing backup quarterbacks like to do, it's force-feed targets to their top weapons (see: Ja'Marr Chase's usage with Joe Flacco).
Essentially, the Jaguars need to take Nico Collins out of the game plan and force Mills to read the field, go through his progressions, and find his less impressive receivers. Even without Jourdan Lewis (questionable), Travis Hunter Jr. (IR), and Eric Murray (IR), Jacksonville has enough ammunition between Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown to delete Collins' presence in this game.
Jared Feinberg: Almost by default, thanks to the unfortunate concussion of C.J. Stroud. Collins is one of the 10 best wide receivers in the NFL and can break a game open quickly. Without his star quarterback, that could slow down production for the Texans' No. 1 target shareholder.
However, I think Jacksonville has to worry about defending against the likes of Houston's two rookie playmakers: Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, the Iowa State Cyclone party of the 713. Jacksonville has the defensive backs to limit explosive plays, but the talent has been inconsistent, which is why Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown must maintain their consistency on the perimeter.
2) Will the Jaguars find more offensive success than they did in Week 3?
John Shipley: Again ... I have my doubts. These were two top defenses in Week 3, but a lot has changed since then. The turnovers have dried up for the Jaguars and the defense has regressed to average as a result, while the Texans' defense is arguably even better now than it was then. Without the firepower of Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas, this could be a slog for the Jaguars.
Andy Quach: This is a mixed answer. They probably won't be much more efficient, considering how strong the Texans' defense has looked throughout the season. Jacksonville's offense has also suffered some critical losses since then, with Hunter Jr. and Brenton Strange on IR. Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Tim Patrick, and Ezra Cleveland all got banged up, too.
The Jaguars did just trade for Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, but they haven't exactly brought on new acquisitions quickly this season. However, with Stroud out, Jacksonville should have plenty more chances to score simply by forcing the Texans to punt quickly. Eventually, the Jaguars should be able to wear down the Texans' defense, especially with Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten.
Jared Feinberg: I would be shocked if that were the case. The Texans have a Super Bowl-level defense that has kept them in most games this season. This was a difficult unit to beat in Week 3, and it will pose a challenge again. The only way I see the Jaguars making grand improvements from their last bout against Houston is if Trevor Lawrence goes ballistic with his newfound reliable targets, Parker Washington, and recently acquired Jakobi Meyers. This looks to be yet another low-scoring game for either team.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: Listen. I said last week would be a close, sloppy game largely due to injuries, and I am going back to that well again. I think this is a week the Jaguars find a way to win once again, but it is far from pretty since both offenses are facing disadvantages. Jaguars 16, Texans 10.
Andy Quach: The Jaguars weren't able to get the dominant win many hoped for against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, they have to prove that the narrow one-point margin was more a result of the Raiders coming hot out of their bye rather than proof of Jacksonville's own shortcomings. They might not be able to run up the score too much against such a stout Texans' defense, but they should be able to cruise to a comfortable victory. Jaguars win, 24-9.
Jared Feinberg: Re-read my last sentence on the last question. These are two teams that have struggled offensively throughout the season and have shown quality defensive play in most contests. On the bright side, it seems like Devin Lloyd will be back in the lineup at linebacker, along with safety Eric Murray, both of whom have been missed as of late and will provide immense value in run support, fits, and shell coverage responsibilities.
Last week didn't impose significant confidence for me with this Jaguars team against a Raiders team they out-matched, talent-wise, even if their win-loss record in one-score games has improved drastically. If this game were in Jacksonville again, I'd have more optimism for a victory. Give me the Texans at home in a close, low-scoring defeat for the Jaguars. Texans 17, Jaguars 14.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.