Anthony Campanile Identifies Jaguars' Great Equalizer vs. Bills' Offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in for an intense challenge in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. Their incredible 13-4 season to capture the AFC South title was rewarded with a Wild Card Weekend showdown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars shouldn't be scared of anyone, though.



They earned the opportunity to host their first postseason game, whereas the Bills couldn't win their division and will have to start their playoff run on the road. Jacksonville matches well against Buffalo on paper, too. By no means is this a favorable matchup for the Jaguars, but it's certainly one they can win.



Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson will be imperative for the Jaguars



The Jacksonville Jaguars were flat-out better than the Buffalo Bills throughout the 2025 NFL season. Their respective records showed that, and so do most of the metrics. However, the Bills' offensive greatness and experience have kept the Jaguars from being outright favored in this matchup.



With the reigning MVP at quarterback in Josh Allen and the No. 1 rushing attack in the league this year, Buffalo will be difficult to contain on the attack. Their wide receiver room is one of the weakest in the playoff field, but their backfield and tight ends have bolstered them to an elite offensive performance this year. The Bills' personnel and strengths have made them a difficult offense to prepare for and defend, as opponents have to be able to stop the run and the pass out of heavy personnel.



Antonio Johnson & Devin Lloyd were the only players in NFL with 5+ INTs & a sack this season. pic.twitter.com/3C2N4KCOys — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) January 7, 2026

Jacksonville has to ensure that it can shut down Buffalo's ground game while also having the speed and coverage necessary to prevent Allen from creating explosive plays downfield outside of the pocket and on play action. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile believes that Antonio Johnson will be the answer there: “He has a very unique skill set because he's a big guy, big enough to play on the line of scrimmage, down on the line of scrimmage, like you said, has really good coverage skills so he can cover the skill guys and does a good job on tight ends as well."



"And he's got range when he plays in the post or plays in the half. So, his football intelligence is really high to be honest with you. I think I've said in here before just how hard he’s worked doing the extra stuff, meeting with other guys on the team and coaches. He's improved so much and he really, to your point, gives us a lot of options with him in the game.”

