JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade Deadline is just 13 days away, and there is one clear swing the Jacksonville Jaguars can take.

No, there isn't a pass-rusher or defensive back worth sending a first-round pick for in an attempt to take control of their wide-open window in the AFC. This isn't the kind of deadline that will see a Jalen Ramsey or Myles Garrett type of trade, but it is one where the Jaguars could surely improve.

So, who is the true big swing the Jaguars can try to land before Nov. 10? It is clear, and it is a player the Jaguars have already faced: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ojomo Swing

Simply put, there is no player who makes much more sense for the Jaguars at the trade deadline than Ojomo, the Eagles' talented fourth-year defensive tackle. There are a few different reasons why, but it starts with what Ojomo would naturally bring to the middle of the Jaguars' defensive line. Would he move the needle enough compared to Arik Armstead and the Jaguars' other interior pass-rushers? All evidence, from the film to the metrics, indicate the answer is yes.

Let's start with the fit. Ojomo plays in a similar defensive front to the one the Jaguars and Anthony Campanile employ, getting snaps both at three-technique and at nose tackle. Ojomo isn't simply an upfield three-technique who is trying to shoot into the backfield off the guard's outside shoulder on every play, and he has displayed the ability to two-gap that defensive tackles must thrive at in Campanile's system.

#Eagles DT Moro Ojomo is going to get $100 million-plus next spring pic.twitter.com/RHzxzK0L1x — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) September 21, 2026

Ojomo is a talented run-defender, but where he would really help the Jaguars is in terms of the pass-rush. As things stand today, the Jaguars' defensive tackles (DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Matt Dickerson, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Albert Regis) have recorded 33 pressures and an average pressure rate of 8%. This year by himself, Ojomo has 18 pressures and a 10.2% rate, which would make him far and away the Jaguars' most effective and effecient pass-rusher from the inside.

Ojomo, who has zero sacks this year, had six sacks last year but has been a significantly better player in 2025. He looks like the second coming of Milton Williams, serving as the most productive of the Eagles' big three at defensive tackle despite being the odd man out for the long-term. The Eagles have already paid Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and Ojomo is now guranteed to play for a new team next season.

With Ojomo's Eagles career ending later this season, and with the Eagles' season officially lost, there is no reason for Philadelphia to hang onto him at the trade deadline. They could be stubborn akep hind hold onto him since, chances are, they would get at least a fourth-round compensatory pick for him if they keep him before letting him walk in free agency in March.

The difference is that the Eagles wouldn't get that pick until 2028. If the Jaguars were to offer the Eagles a similarly valued pick but in 2027 instead, the Eagles would be a bit foolish to not let go of their talented defensive tackle. The writing is already on the wall that he won't return, so why not get a pick for him now instead of a year from now?

As for the Jaguars, Ojomo is exactly the kind of player they should target. He turned 25 in August and has his best football ahead of him, with many defensive tackles truly hitting their peak around 26/27. He is an ascending player who should continue to get better moving forward, which would not be the case if the Jaguars added an older veteran like Daron Payne.

The Jaguars would have nearly three months to see if Ojomo is a long-term piece and the future of their interior defensive line before they had to make any future decisions. With Armstead and Hamilton in contract years, Ojomo could easily be re-signed to be a key piece moving forward, which is the move the Jaguars made with Jakobi Meyers once it became clear that he was set to be a building block.

If the Jaguars feel like Ojomo is nothing more than a rental who can help them over the course of the 2026 playoff run, then they could then plat the comp pick game the Eagles would be interested in. If Ojomo helped the Jaguars win some big games this year and then helps net them a third- or fourth-round pick in the future, is anyone complaining?

Ojomo may not be a household name yet, but he is one of the most talented and impactful players whose odds to be traded are near guranteed. There is no reason the Jaguars shouldn't take a swing when it comes to adding him to their defense.