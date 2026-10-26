4 Realistic IDL Trade Targets for the Jaguars Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the last several years, it feels like there has been a common trade deadline theme for the Jacksonville Jaguars: defensive tackle help.

The Jaguars' defensive tackle room has been productive in some facets this season, with Jacksonville's interior defensive line playing a large role in the unit being one of the NFL's best against the run. But there are other aspects of the unit that have disappointed, such as the lack of a consistent interior pass-rush.

So, if the Jaguars opt to use the trade deadline to improve the middle of their defensive front, who would make the most sense? We break it down below.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Moro Ojomo

We have talked up Moro Ojomo as a logical fit for the Jaguars for a few weeks now, and it is easy to see why. Ojomo is only 25-years-old, his cap hit is $1.84 million, he is a productive interior rusher, the Eagles are trending towards a firesale, it is highly unlikely the Eagles would extend him since they have two big-money defensive tackles ... do I need to keep going? He has one of the most clear trade cases in the entire NFL, and he would serve as a nice boost to the Jaguars' interior pass-rush potential.

Adding a player like Ojomo would give the Jaguars a rental for the next 11 games to pair inside with Arik Armstead, Travon Walker, and Josh Hines-Allen on third-downs, while also giving the Jaguars some options for the future. If Ojomo impresses with Hamilton and Armstead in contract years, the Jaguars could re-sign him and make him a pillar of the defensive line moving forward. If they have other plans, they could see him walk in free agency and likely nab a high compensatory pick depending on the size of the deal he signs in free agency.

Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne

It remains to be seen i f the Jaguars could actually afford to trade for Daron Payne . He would cost about $9 million to add to the roster, and the Jaguars would need to create some space to do that. With that said, Payne is still uber-talented at 29-years-old and he is right up there for Ojomo in terms of the ability to be an X-Factor and actually change the trajectory of the Jaguars' interior defensive line moving forward.

Payne is in the last year of his deal, so the compensatory pick formula game would once again apply. He is having a solid year as both a pass-rusher and a run-defender and would give the Jaguars quite the formidable talent inside their defense for what would likely amount to an all-in on a rental veteran before he hits free agency for the first time.

Miami Dolphins DT Zach Sieler

A player who has a few connections to members of the Jaguars' defensive staff, Zach Sieler would make sense for a lot of reasons. He may not be at the level of Payne or Ojomo in terms of impact, especially as a pass-rusher, but he would give the Jaguars improved depth at defensive tackle from both a run-defense and pass-rush perspective. It would also make a ton of sense for the Dolphins to move him, even after their first win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Simply put, the Dolphins are clearly still all-in on building toward the future in terms of draft picks and flipping veterans for the right price. They have hung onto a few young playmakers, but otherwise they look like they are open for business. Unlike the opther players on this list, he is still under contract for a few years and would have $10 million be guranteed next year, so he would have to be seen as a long-term option.

Los Angeles Chargers DL Dalvin Tomlinson

The Los Angeles Chargers have other appealing trade candidates on their roster, especially along the edge defender spots on the depth chart. With that said, Tomlinson is an experienced veteran who is an immediate impact as a run-defender, and he could quickly help boost the depth chart for a team with an open window like the Jaguars. He would give the Jaguars a better run defender at the backup spot than Matt Dickerson has provided this year, and he would come cheap.

With that said, Tomlinson is the worst pass-rusher on this list by a healthy mile and it is clear the Jaguars would still have the issue of an interior pass-rush moving into the future. But this is about winning games no matter what it looks like, and Tomlinson would make the Jaguars a slightly better team at a cheap cost.