Jaguars K Cam Little: No. 21 Spot Goes to NFL's Newest Blue-Chip Kicker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is hard to make a list of the 25-most important players on any roster and not include the kicker at some point, simply due to the stakes that come with the job.

But it is especially hard to make that same list for the Jaguars and not mention Cam Little. The Jaguars' third-year kicker was one of countless members of the roster to take a massive leap in 2025, and he finds himself at No. 21 on our most important Jaguars of 2026 rankings.

Why Cam Little is So Important

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) settles the sideline after kicking a 67-yard field goal during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Originally drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round (212th overall) in the 2024 draft, Cam Little was a hand-picked selection by special teams coordinator Heath Farwell. Little has done nothing but live up to Farwell's faith since then, making 27-of-29 (93.1%) of his field goals as a rookie and then setting NFL records in his second season. He was so good as a rookie that he set the rookie franchise record for points scored (108), passing RB Fred Taylor (102).

Little owns the designations of kicking the first and second longest field goals in NFL history at 68 yards (11/2/25 at L.V.) and 67 yards (1/4/26 vs. TEN), respectively. He also kicked a 70-yard field goal in the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers that, while it did not count, was wildly impressive and set the tone for his season.

The NFL record is 66 yards.



Cam Little just made this kick from 70 yards 😱



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sknpN0SBCP — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Little, who made 30-of-34 field goals and 50-of-51 extra points in 2025, showed off a big enough leg that it changed the math and approach for the Jaguars each week. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen could approach series knowing that he had a kicker who could boom it if the Jaguars could get at least across the mid-field logo, an advantage not many play-callers have.

"I don't know if we're going to be going for 70 yarders in the first and second quarter of the game, but maybe the kick line to gain is maybe a little bit, moved back for us in some ways. It was such a cool moment, obviously, as we've talked about, and to have the ability to do it, whether it's end of half, end of game, critical moments, we need points," Coen said. after the Steelers kick.

"You feel like you’ve got a weapon to go and give yourselves a chance.”

Cam Little's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Cam Little (39) celebrates with safety Antonio Johnson (26) after kicking a sixty-seven yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

As we mentioned, Little's leg strength sets him apart from most kickers. Last season, he made eight field goals from 50-plus yards, the most in a single season in franchise history, and he is 13-of-17 all-time on field goals from long range if you include the post-season. He has been able to lift the Jaguars in big spots, such as his record-making field goal vs. the Las Vegas Raiders that gave the team momentum entering halftime.

If there is any weakness at all to Little's game, it is the fact that when he does miss, it typically comes back to bite the Jaguars. He is so rarely off that, when he is, it feels like it puts everything out of its normal pace. Little missed field goals in close losses to the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns as a rookie, a field goal in a close loss to the Seattle Seahawks last year, and then a missed field goal before halftime in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills last year.

Littlle has proven to be such a dynamic talent at kicker that he can swing games in the Jaguars' favor. The one drawback is that when he does get a bit streaky, such as at the start of the 2025 season, it can come back to hurt the Jaguars.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Cam Little

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) touches linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) congratulating him on a defensive stop during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the million-dollar question, isn't it? The Jaguars will have backup options for every other player on this list; they have several for No. 22-ranked Ezra Cleveland, for example. But kicker is a different animal entirely. Little has appeared in every single game for the Jaguars in the last two seasons, and it is a bit hard to remember what life looked like at the kicker position before him.

The Jaguars, like any other team, would have to find a veteran free agent to step in if Little ever got injured. The hope, of course, is that it never comes to that. That is yet another reason why Little deserves his spot on this year's list.

Why We Ranked Cam Little Here

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 67-yard field goal with punter Logan Cooke (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Little proved to be one of the NFL's top kickers during the 2025 season, doing so at the very start of the preseason and then finishing on the best stretch of his career. He bounced back from facing some of the first adversity of his career in a big way, and he can be geniunely trusted by the Jaguars in must-win situations. The value he adds on terms of field goal range alone earns him a spot in the top-25.

There is a good chance there will be several games next season that are decided in part due to Little and how he performs, and that is as good of a reason as any for him to land here.