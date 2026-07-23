3 Training Camp Questions for Jaguars Special Teams: Parker Washington's Future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have consistently had one of the top special teams units in football since hiring Heath Farwell as their coordinator in 2022, but what could 2026 have in store for them?

The Jaguars have done a good job of housekeeping on the special teams side, signing Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke and Pro Bowl long snapper Ross Matiscik. Farwell has gotten a promotion and all feels right for the Jaguars in the game's third unit, but even the special teams has a few burning questions ahead of the start of training camp. We tackle a few below.

Will Parker Washington Still Return Punts?

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers punter Thomas Morstead (7) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more underrated questions facing the Jaguars' entire roster is the return game. Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington were top-notch returners for the Jaguars a year ago, with Washington in particular becoming a game-changing force with two punt returns for touchdowns. But with Tuten and Washington set to play much larger roles in the offense this year than this same time a year ago, it is a fair question of whether either will continue in their roles.

With that said, it sure feels like Washington is still going to return punts, while the Jaguars likely go with an option like Josh Cameron as their kick returner. The Jaguars have gone above and beyond to praise Washington's return ability all offseason, and here is what Heath Farwell had to say about the topic in June. Try to tell me it reads like a coach who is not about to see Washinton return plenty of punts.

"I love Parker back there. I think we'll just try and have to see how that plays out with the roster and how that looks come Week 1. And it may be changing throughout the season. There may be games when we need a big play and he's back there and there's other times when we'll provide a big play from somebody else," Farwell said.

"So, I think Parker's back there as the punt returner if we can, but we're going to make great decisions as a team, as an organization. If he is the top target for us as I'd imagine he will be, what does that look like for special teams? We'll figure it out, but we have plenty of guys that can return. We have a good group, so I'm confident and comfortable where we're at if it's not Parker.”

What New Heights Can Cam Little Hit?

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) practices during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little had quite the 2025 . He started the year off with a jaw-dropping 70-yard field in the preseason, managed to pull himself out of an early-season slump to make every single field goal for 2-plus months straight, and hit a 68-yard field goal to set the NFL record before hitting a 67-yard field goal in the final game of the regular-season. In an age of kickers with booming legs, Little is one of the best.

This, of course, begs the question of what is next for Little. He has shown in a game-setting that he can boom field goals in the 70-yard range, so it just seems like it is only a matter of time until he attempts one in the regular-season. Little has an aggressive head coach who believes in his talents and stood by him during his down period last season, and Liam Coen is bound to give him the greenlight to break his own record eventually.

Whose ST Value Earns Them a Roster Spot?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams is the direct path for many backups to make an NFL roster. This is not the case for, say, quarterbacks, offensive linemen and interior defensive linemen, but every other position on an NFL roster can consistently find snaps on special teams and use that as a way to first crack a 53-man roster. We saw the likes of Danny Striggow and B.J. Green make the roster last year in large part due to their ability to contribute on special teams, and it could be what decides several jobs this season.

The question this year is which jobs those could be. A few that jump right off the page, to me: Jabbar Muhammad's bid for a roster spot over Christian Braswell, Jack Kiser and potentially Parker Hughes fighting for a spot, Jalen McLeod's battle with veteran special teams ace Yasir Abdullah, and then potentially in the return game for a player like J'Mari Taylor. There are a lot of different ways that special teams value played into last year's roster, and that shouldn't be expected to change now.

The preseason will be a good time to really evaluate this group since most players at that stage of the roster are set to play in those three games, while the Jaguars' starters are unlikely to appear in the preseason.