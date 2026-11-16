How the Jaguars Can Secure an AFC South Title Before Texans Rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a good spot in the AFC South. Such a good spot that there is a scenario where they can wrap things up before Christmas.

That is quite the statement considering the Jaguars were not even the most popular pick to win the AFC South entering the season. The Jaguars played second fiddle to the Houston Texans in most analysts' eyes throughout the offseason, despite the Jaguars winning the AFC South a year ago. Fast forward to Week 10, and things have changed after the Jaguars' 7-2 start.

The Jaguars have a firm grip on the AFC South with eight weeks left in the season, leading the 3-6 Texans by four games after the Texans' debacle of a loss against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Thanks to the Texans slipping against the Browns, and then the New York Giants earlier in the season, the Texans have gifted the Jaguars an opportunity to take them out of the AFC South battle.

In fact, the Jaguars can do it before these two teams meet again in Week 15 on Dec. 20, and here is how.

The Critical Month

The Jaguars will eventually have bigger things on their plate than the AFC South, but the Jaguars can not afford to look too far ahead. Until the Jaguars have wrapped things up in the AFC South first, it does not make much sense for the Jaguars to worry about the top seed and things like the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and the AFC West.

With that said, the next month can change things quite a bit for the Jaguars. Right now, the most important game on the Jaguars' schedule for the second-half of the season is their Week 15 battle with the Texans in Houston. With that said, that game's importance could shrink significantly depending on how the next four weeks go for both teams.

The magic number for the Jaguars is five. If the Jaguars can land some kind of combination of five combined Jaguars wins/Texans losses over the next four weeks, then they will win the AFC South before these two teams play again.

If the Jaguars go 3-1 over the next month, and the Texans go 2-2, then the Jaguars will have secured the AFC South. Same with them going 1-3 and the Texans going 0-4. Same with the Jaguars going 2-2 and the Texans going 1-3. Heck, same with the Texans going 3-1 and the Jaguars going 4-0. As long as the results land in some kind of combination of five Jaguars wins/Texans losses, then Jacksonville will secure a home playoff game.

At some point, the conversation around the AFC South will have to stop thinking about the Texans. They are at 3-6 and on life support for a reason. But it is the NFL, and the Jaguars certainly have players who remember not winning the AFC South after being 8-3 in 2023. The Jaguars still have to secure this division, but now it can be done quicker than anyone thought.

The AFC South is the Jaguars for the taking. Now, they need to take it faster than what was previously considered possible. If they do that, then they could turn their rematch with the Texans into just another Week 15 game.