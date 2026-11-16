The Jaguars Have a Golden Opportunity to Take AFC South and Run Away With It

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are more than just at top of the AFC South after Week 10. They are all alone, and their neighbors are moving further and further away.

After Sunday's 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans , the Jaguars are sitting at 7-2 and as one of the best teams in the entire AFC. And thanks to one other key result on Sunday, the Jaguars saw their already-high chances of winning the AFC South for the second-year in a row increase.

The Jaguars' Golden AFC South Chance

It is worth remembering that the Jaguars have never won the AFC South two years in a row. Each time they have won it in recent years, such as 2017 and 2022, they fell on their face afterward. That is why the question all season is whether the Jaguars would prevent themselves from becoming another one-hit wonder after winning the AFC South crown in 2025. So far, they have instead become an AFC powerhouse.

The only real threat to the Jaguars in the AFC South during the Liam Coen era has been the Houston Texans, which is exactly why the Jaguars should be rooting for a Texans loss week in and week out. The Jaguars got exactly their wish with the Texans somehow a 17-0 first-half lead against the Cleveland Browns, losing 27-24 after allowing the Browns to score the game-winning touchdown with 53 seconds left.

According to The Athletic's playoff simulator machine, the Texans now have only a 2% chance to win the AFC South. It is not impossible for the 3-6 Texans to win it, but they are now four games behind a Jaguars team that is now putting up 40 points on the regular. For the Texans to win the AFC South, they would need to win out and then see the Jaguars go 3-5 over their final eight games.

The Jaguars still get to play the Titans again, the Indianapolis Colts, and then winnable games against the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders, along with an important Week 15 battle with the Texans. That is a schedule the Jaguars should find a few wins in at the very least, but especially so when you consider the way the Jaguars have been playing as of late.

The Jaguars have a +125 point differential this season, best by any team through their first 9 games since the 2021 Bills (+145).



It's the second-best point differential through 9 games in franchise history, trailing only the 1999 team that reached the AFC Championship Game… pic.twitter.com/jBPPSHklJh — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 15, 2026

The Jaguars look like one of the best teams in football; looking like the best team in the AFC South should be what comes at the very minimum. But after the Texans' loss to the Browns, the Jaguars are in a perfect position to run away with the AFC South and secure a top seed in the AFC down the stretch. They have to take care of business in their final three AFC South games later in the season, but their golden opportunity is right there in front of them.

With the Texans still having tough games against the Steelers, Jaguars, and Green Bay Packers, it is looking less and less likely they can go on a run despite a few easier games. But the Jaguars right now look like they have a clear path to another AFC South title, thanks to some help from the Texans along the way.

It isn't over in the AFC South, but Week 10 brought us closer to the end.