Jaguars-Colts Week 8 National Predictions Roundup: Will Jacksonville Complete the Sweep?
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are seen as big favorites entering Week 8 which, as is usually the case in the NFL, stiff far from a guaranteed win against an AFC South rival.
The Jaguars are set to host the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Week 8, with the Jaguars fresh off a bye and also playing at home for the first time since Week 3. With the Colts in complete teardown and rebuild mode, the Jaguars are clearly expected to roll past them this week, something head coach Liam Coen knows he has to be guarded against.
"It's innate as a coach. I've been a part of it so many times, especially as an assistant where you're so hyper-focused on your group, like, ‘Hey, I hope my group plays well today. I hope my position plays well today.’ As a head coach in general, I hope we all play well, but I kind of expect us to. I do," Coen said Friday.
"I don't expect us to walk out on the field and give lack of effort or guys not run to the football. And is it going to happen on some plays? Yeah. But as a whole, as a group, I do expect these guys to walk out on the field on Sunday and give their best effort for the most part. And is it always perfect? No. And that's what you're striving for, that perfect balance, but it's such an imperfect game. It is nice to know, this is the way I feel, that our guys are going to play on Sundays.”
So, how does the national NFL media see the Jaguars and Colts matchup playing
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Jaguars
Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars
Conor Orr: Jaguars
John Pluym: Jauars
Matt Verderame: Jaguars
ESPN
Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars
Eric Moody: Jaguars
Seth Walder: Jaguars
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars
Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars
Gennaro Filice: Jaguars
Bobby Kownack: Jaguars
Dan Parr: Jaguars
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Jaguars
Jon Greenberg: Jaguars
Larry Holder: Jaguars
Nick Kosmider: Jaguars
Josh Kendal: Jaguars
Austin Mock: Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis
The Jaguars get a clean sweep here: 22 votes to 0. This isn't the first time the Jaguars have gotten this kind of vote, and it is worth noting that they have been able to prove the voters right each time they are seen as the big favorites, sans a close win against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the votes have been closer, such as in Week 2 and in Week 6, is when the Jaguars have found more trouble but that was never going to be the case here.
I think the Colts are going to play hard. I think Shane Steichen is a solid coach. But I just think the Colts were a team that was already lacking the firepower to stack up with the Jaguars before it lost some of its best players. I ultimately expect an MVP-level performance from Trevor Lawrence, who matches up well against the Colts' defensive scheme and tendencies, and I also expect Daniel Jones to have a rough outing.
My prediction for Week 8: Jaguars 30, Colts 16. Jaguars improve to 5-2.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley