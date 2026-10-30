Jaguars Mailbag: Colts Game Could Impact the Trade Deadline in More Ways Than One

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is starting to get wild in the NFL.

The NFL Trade Deadline is right around the corner and the action has ramped up throughout the AFC South. With the deadline looming, as does the Jaguars' Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in an important divisional battle. We take questions on both of these big events and much more in this week's Jaguars Mailbag.

Are the Jaguars generating enough pressure without relying on sacks, or is their defensive approach leaving too much on the table? — Cornbread (@JAGSGIRL904) October 30, 2026

A: I do think the pressure has been relatively fine. I think if the Jaguars had less passes thrown over the secondary's head in the last few weeks, the worries about low sack totals would go away some. But whenever big plays are consistently getting made, the pass-rush is going to draw focus when they are not making the plays to offset any potential coverage woes. The Jaguars could be better here, but I do not think it is an issue of approach. I also think the Jaguars get several sacks this week against Daniel Jones.

Do you foresee any random changes with the offense or defense coming out of the bye? Like certain players getting more snaps/substitutions etc — Ree(f) (@DaIIas_TX) October 29, 2026

A: I think we could start seeing more and more snaps for Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis. I think the Jaguars are really happy with the momentum that Orhorhoro was able to build before the bye week, while Regis has gotten praise from both head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for his work in practice. This would mean, to me, fewer snaps for both Arik Armstead and Matt Dickerson.

With all the talk of adding a player to the DL - who do you think ends up with the most sacks at the end of the year, and what is their total? — Dilla (@E_Dilla) October 30, 2026

A: Josh Hines-Allen with 9.5. I think he heats up as the year goes on, especially if the Jaguars add some help to change the way protections are shifted to him. Travon Walker isn't a bad shout, either, though I do think Hines-Allen will be set for more chances to close in on sacks than Walker over the next few months.

Some no so serious questions:

What's your go-to restaurant?



Favorite food?



Favorite/Least Favorite moment covering the Jags so far?



Jaguars Uniform (Past, present, Rivalries™, etc.) takes?



With the holidays approaching, any holiday takes you need to get off your chest? — TheWildGarland (@TheWildGarland) October 29, 2026

A:

1) Renna's on Argyle.

2) Favorite moment: covering the AFC South title win in 2022. Least favorite? Covering Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. They made a million picks and half of them were grotesque. Some were awesome, though.

3) I love the teal helmets they are wearing Sunday. Still not sure what the heck those white helmets were in 2024.

4) This is the best stretch of holidays. Halloween into Thanksgiving into Christmas.

Is D-line the only trade Gladstone would make or is their another position that could significantly improve the team? — Duval Dad (@TheDuvalSpecial) October 29, 2026

I think the Jaguars could add a number of different positions at the trade deadline that would make them a better team. Defensive end? Check. Defensive tackle? Double check. Safety? Sure! Cornerback? Yep. Even offensive tackle. The Jaguars are a good team, but like any team they still have some flaws to address.

What are the odds of Camp and Udinski leaving in the offseason? And if so, any in house successor candidates or just outside hires? — Cade D’Errico (@CadeDErrico) October 29, 2026

A: I think the chances are high, especially if the Jaguars keep winning. I would say Udinksi would be the most likely coach to leave since teams tend to lean toward young offensive hires and Udinski would check both of those boxes. I think Campanile will get some interviews, though, and there is always the chance that he gets the nod. I think Shane Waldron getting promoted to offensive coordinator would be a natural move, while defensively I could see Coen going for an outside name with ties. Ejiro Evero

, perhaps?

Oklahoma drill, Apollo vs Ketchup…who wins? — Ryan Young (@Ryoung2596) October 29, 2026

A: Ketchup in a landslide. Apollo is a lover, not a fighter. Actually, he isn't even a lover. He just is kind of happy to be there. He is more of a backup quarterback than a lineman. Apollo and Ketchup are mine and Gus Logue's dogs, by the way.

If Montaric Brown comes back fully healthy, do you think Jarrian and Lewis rotate in or is someone the odd man out — PaPa NoSleeves of Arrakis (@realnotandrew) October 29, 2026

A: It does look like the Jaguars will have Montaric Brown back on the field this Sunday against the Colts, which I think is a big deal even with his earlier struggles this season. Without Brown on the field, the Jaguars have been forced to only really rely on their top-three cornerbacks no matter the situations, playy-calls, packages, or matchups. By having Brown available, I think it just gives the Jaguars more options. I think Travis Hunter plays every snap, and then the other three guys play rleatively the same amount of snaps as one another.

if Jags trade for budda or any other safety, who goes to the bench between Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson? — THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED x Liam al Gaib (@V_Der_reche) October 30, 2026

A: I think if there had to be one guy who would see fewer snaps over the course of the year as a result of a safety getting added to the mix, it would be Eric Murray. Antonio Johnson has been their best safety this year, whether in coverage or in space as a tackler. He’s also arguably the best blitzer on the entire defense. With that said, I think the Jaguars’ response to a good problem like this would be to lean on all three safeties, whether with rotations or with three-safety sets.

How many targets does Hunter get on offense rest of season? — Duval Disco (@DuvalDisco904) October 30, 2026

A: I am going to say …. 30. There are 11 games left, so at least two per game on average and then a few games where he gets more than that. I could see it get closer to 40 if there are weeks like Houston where he just seems to be the hot hand when it comes to the passing game.

I know I have an issue w/being patient & instant gratification, especially w/3 trades this past week, but any surprise the Jags didnt make a move at the bye? Do you think they're waiting on players availablily? Price to go down? They trust their guys/self-scout made during bye? — Bagsonville Baguars (@jags1185) October 29, 2026

A: I think they just aren't in a hurry, and they shouldn't be. We still have a week-and-a-half until the trade deadline, and the Jaguars did not make their move for Jakobi Meyers last year until the day of the deadline despite having checked in with the Raiders as early as the 2025 training camp. I think a move happens, but not until closer to the deadline.

Why aren’t linemen and linebackers wearing full face face masks anymore? — GT_Jake (@gt_jake) October 29, 2026

A: Aura.

Do opposing QBs having quick release time because of our pressure rate or are receivers getting open that fast because of off coverage? I have to imagine, the reason we get so many picks is because our CBs are counting on the quick release time and can sit on short routes — Art (@Kick_Rocks_007) October 29, 2026

A: You are exactly right. Anthony Campanile said that a lot of the times aquarterbacks are getting the ball out fast is because the Jaguars' defense is intentional about forcing it out of their hands quickly. This suggests to me that Campanile puts most of the onus for the big plays on the secondary behind the pressures and the blitzes.

How serious are trade talks for btj? Any teams at the forefront? — The Dude (@EWR21) October 30, 2026

A: This is just my own take, but I do not think the Jaguars will be actively looking to shop him. I think he is enough of a talent and a big name that his production shops him for the Jaguars, and eventually teams will be aggressive in gauging his value. Since we have yet to see a trade completed, I would say the only assumption to make is that they have yet to get a very serious offer for him. Will that change? Stay tuned over the next few weeks.

If Brian Thomas rebounds and plays well this week, it could obviously affect his trade value, but do you see that having any effect on if he remains a jaguar or not? — Beag (@tealbeagle904) October 29, 2026

A: This is a great quesiton. I really do not think the Jaguars will sell low on Brian Thomas Jr., and I believe it will take something worthwhile for the Jaguars to officially give up on him. With that said, I think even if Thomas has a breakout game for the first time in a long time, he will need to build off that effort to have the Jaguars wipe away the last 1 1/3 seasons of struggles.

If we do trade Brian, can CJ Williams be the field stretcher or nah? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) October 30, 2026

A: I do not think so. I think Josh Cameron would be their best pure vertical threat on the outside, if we are not counting Parker Washington. I see Williams as more of a posession guy between the numbers -- that is where he had a lot of success over the course of the offseason program and training camp this summer.

Do you think they will be bold and make a splash we don’t expect? Takes two to tango but seems like they will always be bold if there is something that can improve team without sacrificing jags dna — Ronnie T (@RonnieTee) October 29, 2026

A: I do think they make a move. Will it be considered a splash? That is likely all about perception, but I would be surprised if the Jaguars do not have a new player in some form or fashion over the next two weeks. It just might take some patience.

With the emergence of Maason Smith on Atlanta, do you think he would have had a similar impact in Jax this year? Or was the change of scenery in a new scheme needed for him to have his best year as a pro? — Ben Vitello (@B_Vitello) October 30, 2026

I think a change of scenery was a good thing for both sides. The Falcons do things a good bit differently in terms of what they ask from their defensive front, and Smith has seemed to have found a scheme that fits his skillset. It is worth saying that, by the numbers, he has not been clearly better than Ruke Orhorhoro. According to NextGenStats, he has a lower pressure rate than Orhorhoro, equal sacks, and just one more defensive stop than Orhorhoro despite playing over 100 more snaps. Smith has done well for himself, but he hasn't been any better than Orhorhoro has been for the Jaguars.