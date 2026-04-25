Jaguars Day 3 Mock Draft: Filling Last-Minute Roster Gaps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are over, and we only have four rounds left in the action.

The Jacksonville Jaguars came away with a surprising haul on Day 2, and now it is time for us to turn our focus toward Day 3. With that in mind, here is our final mock draft of 2026 -- projecting the Jaguars' final seven selections.

Round 4, No. 124: Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Jaguars did not select a pass-rusher on Day 2, which seems to largely be the result of the EDGE position getting depleted before the Jaguars got on the board at No. 56. This seems like the biggest reason the Jaguars made their early pivot for Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher . With the defensive tackle position seemingly set, now is the time for the Jaguars to take one of the only highly-regarded edge rushers left.

Dani Dennis-Sutton likely fell out of Day 2 due to a perceived lack of ceiling, but he is an experienced and high-floor pass-rusher who could give the Jaguars quality EDGE3 snaps as a rookie. After he and Joshia Josephs come off the board, it is slim pickings here.

Round 5, No. 165: Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Jaguars did not make a running back pick in the top-100 like we thought they would, and they circle back here with Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss. There were only three running backs selected on the first two days of the draft, and this number would have been set at two were it not for Kyle Shanahan having a fixation for third-round running backs. The running back pool is shallow, but Moss offers some interesting ability.

Moss looks more like an early-down grinder who can create for himself than a three-down running back, which would potentially put him in line to take over for Chris Rodriguez Jr. in a few years down the road. There are bigger needs and other running backs to consider, but it doesn't feel like the Jaguars will just sit on the position, either.

Round 5, No. 166: Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A lot of people appear to be surprised at the Jaguars not addressing the linebacker position yet. For those who have been reading our content this offseason, we have been saying for awhile now the Jaguars would not take a linebacker in the top-100. This does not mean there were not other surprises, but the Jaguars always seemed primed to make linebacker more of a focus on Day 3. They find their option here in Arizona State's Keyshaun Elliott, who checks multiple boxes.

The Jaguars have shown an affinity for experienced and older prospects who have a background of progression throughout their college career. After starting his career at New Mexico State before becoming a key defensive piece for Arizona State, it is fair to say that Elliott fits several things the Jaguars have made a focus. Elliott could compete with Ventrell Miller for a starting spot but, most likely, serve as special teams depth early on.

Round 6, No. 203: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are few Day 3 receivers whose profiles scream Jaguars like Baylor's Josh Cameron. First, what the Jaguars need in a receiver addition is clear. The Jaguars lack size in the receiver room, which is the exact reason the Jaguars tried to add Jake Bobo in free agency. Standing at nearly 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with terrific length, Cameron would be a unique skill set to add to the Jaguars' receiver room.

Cameron also fits several of the things the Jaguars value in terms of intangibles. He is a former walk on, a fifth-year senior, and was a captain during his final season at Baylor. Add in his special teams experience, and he seems to be exactly the kind of receiver the Jaguars could be looking for when it comes to this point of the draft.

Round 7, No. 233: Wake Forest OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe (79) lines up against California Golden Bears linebacker Myles Williams (92) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A sixth-year senior who spent his first two college seasons as a defensive lineman, he is a toolysy prospect who will likely fall down the board due to a string of injuries over his career. He only played right tackle in college, but he has 38 starts under his belt and might even be able to slide inside to guard moving forward. If not, the Jaguars could develop him to be their long-term swing tackle as they move forward.

Round 7, No. 240: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) scores a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

It has seemed for some time like the Jaguars have been slated to take a Day 3 quarterback, and Luke Altmyer might be the best option at hand. Altmyer is another senior and team captain who has years of production on his resume, and he could quickly compete with Carter Bradley to be the team's No. 3 quarterback for the season.

At this point in the draft, the Jaguars have enough ammunition that they can afford to take a luxury pick like a potential practice squad quarterback. It has been a few years since the Jaguars invested ina developmental quarterback, and it feels like time for the Jaguars to pull the trigger and bring one up to be their long-term backup.

Round 7, No. 245: Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have yet to pick a cornerback, though there have been some talented options on the board. This isn't overly surprising considering the Jaguars have plenty of depth at the position with Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, and Jarrian Jones. Add in Christian Braswell as the fifth cornerback, and there might be a spot for one more cornerback on the active roster, which leads to it being the Jaguars' final selection here.

Charles Demmings is an FCS product, but he turned down overtures from several bigger programs during the final year of his career. A fifth-year senior, he brings special teams value and a ton of ball production (35 takeaways and nine interceptions in his career).