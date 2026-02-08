Deep Safety Class Gives Jaguars Options at No. 56

The NFL Draft is just two and a half months away, and anticipation builds with each passing day. Last year, there was much angst about what the Jacksonville Jaguars would do at No. 5 overall, with some believing a defensive tackle or running back was in the discussion, while the pipedream remained two-way sensation Travis Hunter.

Fast forward almost a year later, and the Jaguars don't have a first-round selection after they traded up to the second pick for Hunter. Now comes a challenge for General Manager James Gladstone, who has had experience working without a first-round pick while serving as a top lieutenant under Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, left, has a laugh during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. with General Manager James Gladstone, right. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several positions that the Jaguars must address this offseason, such as the offensive line (again), edge rush depth, linebacker, cornerback, and safety, which has dubbed itself as a great group to target in this year's draft. As I continued to take a further look into the class, Jacksonville has a great opportunity to not only add depth but serious talent to the back end of their defense.

Safety could be a great position to target at 56

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone knows Caleb Downs is the best safety in the NFL Draft. The Ohio State Buckeye is arguably the top player in the draft, and it would come as a shock to see him fall anywhere out of the first round due to position value and the conversation of just how high a team would select a player at safety.

However, the rest of the group behind him brings a ton of intrigue. The Arizona Wildcats feature two safeties in Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes, incredibly athletic, versatile, and rangy defenders who could hold much value in the Jaguars secondary as potential replacements for Eric Murray or even Antonio Johnson.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State's Zakee Wheatley is a favorite of mine, offering serious range and ball skills that could warrant early second-round possibilities. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is also a fun player who brings box and split-safety ability with great tackling ability and run support skills. LSU's A.J. Haulcy is an old-school hitter with ball production and explosiveness to the catcher or ball carrier.

There are many names we will evaluate over the coming weeks and months ahead of the NFL Draft. One thing is certain: the Jaguars won't have limitations in selecting a safety in this year's draft, despite not having a Top-32 choice.

