Jaguars Disrespected Ahead of Week 10 Divisional Clash
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't earned much respect. Or at least, they haven't been shown it. Despite the team's 5-3 record, not many are viewing Head Coach Liam Coen's squad as a legitimate playoff threat in his first year.
It's not that the doubt is completely unfounded or undeserved. Before their Week 8 bye, the Jaguars dropped two straight against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in highly discouraging fashion. First, they could only muster up 12 points versus the 'Hawks, who were missing their top two cornerbacks. Then, they got blown out in London by the Rams, 35-7, allowing Matthew Stafford to throw for an NFL-record five touchdowns in an international game, while they couldn't score until garbage time.
They were able to get back in the win column after the bye, but it wasn't the most inspiring victory. The Jaguars eked out a one-point nailbiter over the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders, needing an incredible fourth-quarter comeback, overtime, and an overzealous decision from Head Coach Pete Carroll — who opted to go for two instead of settling for the tie — to do so.
Jaguars underestimated against Texans
Due to their performance in the last month, the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed as pretenders instead of a real playoff-caliber team or a legitimate contender. A quick scan of their box scores up to this point shows a win at home against the Carolina Panthers, a loss to the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals, and a 4-1 start with the defense racking up an unsustainable 13 takeaways in that span.
Still, the Jaguars have had a few impressive showings, including a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3. That makes it all the more perplexing that Jacksonville is the underdog for the upcoming rematch. In Week 10, FanDuel has the Jaguars listed at -108 on the moneyline, spotting them a point-and-a-half against the Texans on the road.
What's even more unbelievable is that Houston will be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in this one, who was ruled out with a concussion. However, the announcement was made just hours before the time of writing, so the sportsbooks may not have had the time to adjust accordingly. Still, it's rather questionable why the Jaguars aren't favored at all against a team they already beat by seven points earlier in the year. Jacksonville is dealing with some high-profile injuries, but it also just acquired veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Nevertheless, it's on the Jaguars to prove these odds silly.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars' odds in each game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.