Why One Jaguars Position Battle Isn't Nearly as Close as Fans Think

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is one under-the-radar position battle that might surprise some Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Everyone knows about the battle between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs, the battle between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., and the eventual battle at right guard between Patrick Mekari and Wyatt Milum.

But outside of the starting units, there are a number of other interesting position battles that have brought on quite the change thus far -- with one involving a rookie draft pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Parker Hughes (53) jogs to his next drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Hughes vs. Jahlani Tavai

When the Jaguars had linebacker Jack Kiser go down with an injury on the first day of training camp, the immediate expectation was that it would mean more reps to go around for seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes. Hughes entered the summer on the bubble as far as the 53-man roster goes due to the other pieces the Jaguars have at linebacker, but Kiser's injury could have presented Hughes a chance to make his mark and earn a spot somewhere on the depth chart and on special teams.

But fast forward a week, and it looks like Hughes is still on the bubble following the addition of veteran linebacker Jahlani Tavai. That is not to say it is overly unusual for a seventh-round pick to not make the roster, but it would be for this Jaguars' regime.

The Jaguars did not cut a single one of their nine draft picks a year ago, and all nine members of the 2025 class are still on the roster in camp this year. As for the first nine picks of the Jaguars' 2026 class, they look fairly safe as well. That is simply how the Jaguars' new regime aims to operate. But Hughes could be the lone exception.

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Parker Hughes (53) explodes on the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Jaguars added a veteran lineback in Tavai who could push Hughes for the potential final linebacker spot on the depth chart. Even though Tavai's first day on the roster was a few days ago, he was already getting more prominent reps with the No. 2 defense on Sunday than Hughes was despite Hughes being in the defense since April.

Tavai seemingly already getting promoted over Hughes on the depth chart could be due solely to the fact that he has years of experience and is not a late Day 3 pick with under 10 training camp practices under his belt. Or it could be a sign that the Jaguars believe they can't simply rely on Hughes to be ready in a linebacker room that has taken some hits over the last few weeks.

“Obviously, we've had some injuries in camp, but I've seen Jahlani play over the years and some guys who I know really well have coached him, been around him, so there's definitely a familiarity with him and the way he plays," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said over the weekend. "He's been in a system that has a lot of the same tenets as ours. When he was in Detroit and in New England, we played very similarly in Miami when I was there. So, there's a lot of carryover, even just the verbiage to everything. It's an easier transition for him."

If Hughes becomes the first draft pick this new regime cuts, then this recently-ignited position battle will seemingly be the reason why.