What Happens If the Jaguars Trade Down? Mapping Each Best-Case Scenario

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the 2026 NFL Draft just a few days away, it is time for us to consider all scenarios the Jacksonville Jaguars might face.

The Jaguars are currently slotted to pick No. 56 on Friday evening, and for many fans the intrigue of the offseason has been pondering what a potential trade-up looks like for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But what if the Jaguars do the opposite of the Travis Hunter blockbuster a year ago and instead move down? What would be the best-case scenarios for the Jaguars to do so? We break down 3 below.

A blue-chipper keeps on falling

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The absolute best-case scenario for a Jaguars trade down from No. 56? If one of the top-graded defenders is free-falling down the board due to injury reasons. There are two guys who fit the bill there: Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. who has dealt with foot injuries, is the first that comes to mind. Yes, the Jaguars just traded for some 3-technique depth in Ruke Orhorhoro, but Banks is simply too talented to pass up. Were it not for injuries, he likely would have gone top-12.

But Banks is not the only top-notch defender facing injury issues. There have been numerous reports this week about Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who has an ACL injury in his past and is now facing questions about the long-term health of his knee. The Jaguars had a scenario play out like this when they got Myles Jack in 2016. McCoy is a first-round talent, and moving down to get him could pay off huge down the road.

Someone gets a little too depeserate

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talked about the upcoming NFL Draft during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Gladstone pulled off one of the best trades of the entire draft last year when he traded with the Detroit Lions to pick up two extra thirds. The Lions were desperate because they clearly thought their guy was about to come off the board, and the Jaguars were able to make them pay out of the nose as a result. The question is, can Gladstone and the Jaguars make this happen for the second year in a row?

It remains to be seen who could be such a desperate team this year, but teams with coaches and/or general managers on the clock make sense. Few general managers are as desperate right now as New York Giants' general manager Joe Schoen, for example. I would have him on speed dial this weekend if I was Gladstone.

Run on EDGE?

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There could be as many as 15 edge rushers selected in the first two rounds. It is a wild number without question, but it is the deepest position in this year's draft and virtually every team in the NFL could use some help at EDGE, the Jaguars included. With that said, what if there is a serious run on edge rushers before the Jaguars are on the board at 56?

If this happens, the Jaguars are better off moving down than staying there and picking one or, worse, picking another player at a different position who is not ranked or valued there. The Jaguars would be wise to move down and collect picks in this event.