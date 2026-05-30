Jaguars Mailbag: Tackling Questions on RBs, Early Roster Impressions and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One week into the OTAs stage of the offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars are locked and loaded for another set of practices at the Miller Electric Center.

We were there on Tuesday for the Jaguars' first OTA session of the offseason and the stage has now been set for Week 2. But before then, we will take your questions on the Jaguars' running back room, Travis Hunter, the state of the roster, and more.

Who sees more play in the first month of the season (assuming no injuries) Ransaw or Kiser? — Ryan Beam (@RBeam17) May 29, 2026

A: Ransaw by a very significant margin, I believe. I think even if Ransaw does not open the year as a starter at safety, he will still get plenty of snaps in three safety looks. The Jaguars loved rolling out more than two safeties last season, with Rayuan Lane even getting into the mix late in the year despite starting out as a special teams-only player early on.

As for Kiser, the Jaguars did not quite rotate at linebacker last season -- it felt like the only position on defense they did not embrace using multiple players at. Kiser played in blowouts, but otherwise I do not think that changes this season with Foyesade Oluokun entrenched as the starting middle linebacker.

Who runs more routes this year, Travis Hunter or Tanner Koziol? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) May 30, 2026

A: Travis Hunter by a very large number, methinks. Even if Hunter is not a full-time receiver week-to-week, he should still get the route volume of, say, Tim Patrick last year with 163 routes. The Jaguars' No. 3 tight end last year had 130 routes. Maybe they lean into three tight end sets enough that Koziol gets on the field a good bit, but he has just as much competition for snaps, if not more.

Can Ventrell fill Devins output last season? — RonnieLee 🎸 (@white0816_white) May 29, 2026

A: That is the million dollar question, isn't it? The Jaguars are banking on Ventrell Miller quite a bit, though I would say the upside is that he is the leading candidate for the team's offseason riser note. He had a great first practice of OTAs and if he keeps the momentum up, he will be entering training camp with a big chance to secure his starting spot.

What vibes are you sensing with the Jags these days? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) May 29, 2026

A: They are as positive as they have been since I started covering the team at the start of the 2019 season. This has less to do I think with the success they had last year, because they have seemingly gone out of their way to say they are more upset than anything with how the 2025 season went due to its final game. I think it has to do with the fact that, frankly, everyone likes each other. That sounds simplistic, but I really think it matters. The culture is stronger in the locker room, coaching staff, and front office than it maybe ever has been.

You may have answered this elsewhere, but would you be in favor of the Jags making a splash in the WR room and moving BTJ in a deal for AJ Brown? — Adam (@adamhayden22) May 29, 2026

A: I have taken a look at both sides of the A.J. Brown debate, but my ultimate and final answer is I do not think the Jaguarsshould pursue A.J. Brown. Yes, he is elite. Yes, he would make them a better team. But no, the Jaguars should not make a move. Just stick with the move as is and save that first-round pick for perhaps other deals.

How do you feel about the present and future of the Jaguars interior offensive line? — Hartline SZN (@sunshinestate00) May 29, 2026

A: I think Ezra Cleveland is coming off the best year of his career, even if it makes sense for the Jaguars to consider the future of the guard position now. Patrick Mekari was signed as the offseason's big fish for a reason last year, and I really believe his biggest 2025 issues were injuries. As for the future, I was a massive fan of Emmanuel Pregnon as a prospect and they are clearly high on Wyatt Milum. I think they will be well off at guard moving forward.

The pass-catching corps is very deep. Do you expect Brenton Strange's workload to increase, decrease or stagnate?



How will the WR snaps pan out in 2-WR sets? — Nic Bodiford (@NicBodifordNFL) May 29, 2026

A: Strange missed five games last year but still finished No. 3 on the team in routes. There is a good argument to make that he could be the offense's most important player sans Trevor Lawrence, and I do not see his role decreasing this year regardless of the direction of the offense. As for the receivers, I think Jakobi Meyers makes the most sense for consistent snaps due to his run-blocking ability. I give the slight edge to Brian Thomas Jr. otherwise, but I think it will still be close with Parker Washington.

Suprise veteran cut candidates? — A D A M (@ArePeeOh) May 29, 2026

A: It was Daniel Thomas last year, and they did that because they had a young and cheap option behind him they believed in with Rayuan Lane. This year, I think it could be Ezra Cleveland. He is a good player, but they have two players who could be this year's lane in Wyatt Milum and Emmanuel Pregnon.

(Still) think Parker Washington and/or Brenton Strange get extended before the start of the season? Do you get the sense that either is looking for the Jags to offer something near the top of the market for WR/TE, respectively? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) May 30, 2026

A: I am not sure they get done before the start of the season, but I do think they get done before the end of the 2026 season. Strange's will be closer to top of the market than Washington's, to me, but that has more to do with the markets at both positions.

Still early on OTAs, but how are this year's comparing to last year's? — Cristiano Bretas🇧🇷 (@CristianoBNG) May 29, 2026

A: Like you said, it is early. I thought the defense shined early on last year and that has remained the case so far this time around. I do think Trevor Lawrence already looks significantly more comfortable now compared to last year's OTA sessions, though.

who are the worst fits on the current roster with our coaching staff's culture and schemes — MaskOffJaguar (@MaskOffJaguar) May 30, 2026

A: I mean this when I say it ... I do not think there are any. They had several of those when the new regime took over last year, but the Jaguars clearly moved on from all of them with their decisions early on in last year's season. They have found the holdovers from the last regime who are culture fits, moved on from the ones who did not fit, and have found plenty of their own players since.

% chance the PW extension gets done this offseason? Thanks, John! — SMS (@fitfoodfaith1) May 29, 2026

A: This is a good question. I want to say like ... 90% it gets done before the 2026 season ends just on gut guess alone. But this offseason alone? Maybe like, 20%? There is not a massive need for rapid urgency for either side.

How do you think the receiving core will shake out on usage? Do you think BTJ will have the lowest snap count of his career this year? — Steven Hassen (@stevenUFJag) May 29, 2026

A: I still think they run a lot of 11 personnel this season, so I do not think the additions at tight end changes things that much. I believe Brian Thomas Jr. will either lead the team in receiver snaps or be second, though. His ability as a field stretcher just keeps his value on the field and not on the sidelines.

Who’s an undrafted free agent you think we should keep any eye on this training camp that could be a potential role player? — Conor (@conorduval) May 29, 2026

A: Preston Hodge. He is someone whose entire college profile says he should have been a draft pick, and he has already made an impression at OTAs. I could see him winning the CB6 job and being stashed as a special teamer as a rookie while he develops.

Post June cuts..... Any people on other rosters on our radar? — Drew (@Justajagsfan) May 29, 2026

A: Blake Cashman with the Minnesota Vikings and Bobby Brown with the Carolina Panthers are the two I would be the most interested in. They would be scheme and need fits and would give the Jaguars a shot in the arm in terms of depth at linebacker and defensive tackle.

Seems like the draft focused on best complementary pieces. Is there any specific position that Jags will monitor for vets who are cut in summer/training camp. — Bill Farrell (@JaxBill10) May 29, 2026

A: I think the Jaguars should keep their minds open when it comes to veteran additions in general, but this is a good question. I would say the pass-rush if teams were really going to move off any serviceable pass-rushers at this time of the year, but that doesn't happen often. I think backup linebacker is a spot that would make a ton of sense to add to, and there should be some decent options.

Where do you see Bhayshul Tuten and the running back room headed for 2026?



Can this oline/team support a top run game in the NFL? — TheQualityLab (@TheQualityLab) May 29, 2026

A: I think Tuten will clearly see a big leap in volume this year compared to his rookie year, even with Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the mix and LeQuint Allen serving as the third-down back in many cases. Tuten only had 93 touches last season (83 carries, 10 catches) and played just 21% of the offensive snaps. You can also expect Allen's snap rate to go up, but would Rodriguez alone really fill in the rest of the missing snaps and touches? I do not think so. Tuten is talented, and I think he gets a real chance to make an impact regardless of whether he leads the team in carries.

I think the Jaguars' scheme and running back room have what is needed to be a top running game. We saw it last year over the first two months of the season before the running game slowed down. I think the line has to be better than it was down the stretch last year, while also thinking the addition of Nate Boerkircher will make a true impact on the running game. In short, I think they have most of the pieces, with my only real question being the line.

Most improved and least improved group on the team? Which group has the most upside as the camp starts? — Tally2Jax (@youngduece77) May 29, 2026

A: I am going with the tight end room in terms of the most improved room , but that is also because I am already accounting for Travis Hunter's role at cornerback from a year ago. The tight end room was missing a ton of juice last season, and if anything it appears they have addressed that with their new faces at tight end.

As for least improved, it has to still be the pass-rush, right? I think Danny Striggow and B.J. Green are talented players who flashed in a big way last year and should take a step in 2026. I also trust the Jaguars in terms of their evaluations at this point