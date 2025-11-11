Jaguar Report

Duval Reacts to Crushing Travis Hunter News

What did Jacksonville Jaguars fans have to say on social media about Travis Hunter's season-ending surgery?

John Shipley

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made the bad news official on Tuesday afternoon, announcing a season-ending surgery for star rookie Travis Hunter that will cut his season short after just seven games.

"Earlier today, Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee," the Jaguars said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee, which Hunter injured during practice on Oct. 30. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper and Jaguars team physician, Dr. Kevin Kaplan, in Dallas. Hunter, 22, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities.

So, what did Jaguars fans have to say on social media about the loss of Hunter for the rest of the 2025 season? We check it out below.

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duval Reacts

Jaguars fans, naturally, did not take the Hunter news great. Hunter was already set to be out for an extended time period, and now Jaguars fans will have to wait close to 10 months to see him in a regular-season game again.

Considering the Jaguars are 1-3 in their last four games -- and would be 0-2 without Hunter if not for a deflected pass against the Las Vegas Raiders -- the Jaguars are not in a great spot moving into the final two months of the season.

Sitting at 5-4, the Jaguars will now fight for their playoff life in a tough AFC and will do so without the talents of Hunter at both receiver and cornerback.

Hunter's immense talent shined throughout the 2025 season and he will be able to full contribute to the Jaguars' next season. But for now, the costly trade up to land him looks more and more like a major risk that the Jaguars will have to fight to make worth.

Hunter will be back in 2026 and should be expected to play a giant role on either side of the ball, but for now the Jaguars must live with the disappointment of his injury.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.