Duval Reacts to Crushing Travis Hunter News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made the bad news official on Tuesday afternoon, announcing a season-ending surgery for star rookie Travis Hunter that will cut his season short after just seven games.
"Earlier today, Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee," the Jaguars said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee, which Hunter injured during practice on Oct. 30. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper and Jaguars team physician, Dr. Kevin Kaplan, in Dallas. Hunter, 22, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities.
So, what did Jaguars fans have to say on social media about the loss of Hunter for the rest of the 2025 season? We check it out below.
Duval Reacts
Jaguars fans, naturally, did not take the Hunter news great. Hunter was already set to be out for an extended time period, and now Jaguars fans will have to wait close to 10 months to see him in a regular-season game again.
Considering the Jaguars are 1-3 in their last four games -- and would be 0-2 without Hunter if not for a deflected pass against the Las Vegas Raiders -- the Jaguars are not in a great spot moving into the final two months of the season.
Sitting at 5-4, the Jaguars will now fight for their playoff life in a tough AFC and will do so without the talents of Hunter at both receiver and cornerback.
Hunter's immense talent shined throughout the 2025 season and he will be able to full contribute to the Jaguars' next season. But for now, the costly trade up to land him looks more and more like a major risk that the Jaguars will have to fight to make worth.
Hunter will be back in 2026 and should be expected to play a giant role on either side of the ball, but for now the Jaguars must live with the disappointment of his injury.
