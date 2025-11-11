Arik Armstead Breaks Down Jaguars' Pass-Rushing Woes
A lot went wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. To fall apart the way they did — failing to capitalize on a 29-10 lead and giving up a 26-0 run in the fourth quarter — it takes shortcomings from practically everyone involved with the team.
The offense wasn't able to capitalize as much as it would have liked, and it fell apart in the fourth quarter. Between some uncharacteristically conservative play-calling from Head Coach Liam Coen, the offensive line getting dominated in the trenches, and a brutal penalty, the Jaguars could only muster one yard in the final period of the game, when a first down or two could have sealed the victory.
On the other hand, scoring 29 points should be enough to beat the Texans. Houston has only tallied more than 29 points one other time this season, in Week 5 against a ravaged Baltimore Ravens defense. Even with the offense going 3-and-out twice, Jacksonville's defense should have been able to prevent the Texans from scoring three touchdowns in a row to take the lead, especially with Davis Mills under center in place of the concussed C.J. Stroud.
Jaguars couldn't get any pressure
Ultimately, this game came down to the trench play. The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to score 17 points directly off turnovers, but they struggled to move the ball consistently and couldn't stop the Houston Texans on defense because they were dominated on both fronts.
The Jaguars' offensive line allowed 27 pressures, five sacks, and 15 hurries on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter having an absolute field day for the Texans. Houston also neutralized one of Jacksonville's greatest strengths this year, allowing Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten to rush for just 3.15 yards per carry.
However, the disappointments of the defensive line might have been even more costly in this game for the Jaguars. Coming into the contest, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and the rest of Jacksonville's pass-rushers were expected to control the day against a typically porous Texans O-line trying to protect a backup quarterback. Davis Mills was comfortable all day, though, finishing with 292 yards on 27-of-45 passing with three total touchdowns to just one turnover while getting sacked just twice for 10 yards.
Jacksonville media asked defensive tackle Arik Armstead if they could find a way to manufacture more pressure with four-man fronts:
"I don't think there's really a manufacturing of pressure. I think manufacturing of pressure is blitzing and bringing more than they can handle, or trying to free guys up. So, in terms of getting pressure with the front, it's on us to go win our matchups when that is the play-call for us to rush four, and put pressure on them rushing four. And just really focus for us up front, focusing on that. When we are called on to go get them with four, making sure that we're putting our best foot forward, and we're locked in, and we're going to win our matchups and whatever they throw at us. Chips, double teams, or whatever it may be, we’ve got to find a way."
