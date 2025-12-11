How Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Plans to Battle Jets Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has his unit rolling.

The Jaguars have allowed just 22 points over the last two weeks, and Campanile's next test is the New York Jets' offense. So, how does Campanile plan to prepare for the Jets' attack?

The Jets' offense is first and foremost built around running back Breece Hall. Hall has been the focal point of the Jets' attack throughout his career. Hall has had another solid season and is looking to finish the year strong in a contract season.

Campanile, who spent several years with the Miami Dolphins, has faced Hall a number of times and he knows that the Jaguars have a tough test at hand regardless of the Jets' record.

“Yeah, coached against him before when I was in Miami. I got a ton of respect for him as a runner. He's made big plays in the run game and the pass game. And he's done that through his career, so I've seen firsthand, how good of a player the guy is," Campanile said on Thursday.

"I said this about a couple guys previously in weeks prior, but he's hard to tackle. It’s got to be a team tackling mentality. And their offensive line, in my opinion, has done a great job this year. They do a great job of staying on the down guys, moving people on double teams."

It isn't just Hall that Campanile is cognizant of before the matchup, of course. He knows his team has to be physical in the run game and at the line of scrimmage, because the Jets have built an offense that can take over drives up front.

"[Jets C] Josh Myers, the center, was in Green Bay with me last year, so I've been around him a lot. Know how talented he is, how capable he is. Both tackles and guards I think are physical," Campanile said.

"I think the young tight end, Taylor [Jets TE Mason Taylor] has done a really good job for them and Ruckert [TE Jeremy Ruckert] has always been a guy who's been a POA [point of attack] guy that's a finisher. He's a good football player."

So, they got a lot of guys, even when they bring Beck [FB Andrew Beck] in as a fullback, they’ve got a lot of guys who finish blocks and they've done a really good job in a run game as well. So, credit to them and it's going to be a challenge out there on Sunday. We're just trying to get these guys prepared to meet that challenge.”

