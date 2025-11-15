Examining Where Jaguars, Jakobi Meyers Can Go From Here
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got a solid debut from new wide receiver Jakobi Meyers last week, with Meyers leading the team in receiving with a three-catch, 41-yard performance just days after joining the franchise.
Now, the Jaguars are entering Week 11 and a hopeful playoff stretch with plenty of hopes for a playoff push in a tough AFC. To make that happen, it sure appears they will be leaning in large part on Meyers. So, what can he and the Jaguars do for each other over the next eight weeks?
Meyers and the Jaguars
Meyers made a noticeable impact in his first game, playing close to 50% of the snaps and catching 100% of his targets -- including a touchdown wiped off the board. It is easy to project his role to expand in the coming weeks as the Jaguars enter the season's most critical stretch, especially with the injuries the Jaguars have at receiver and tight end.
Two of the Jaguars' top four tight ends -- including No. 1 tight end Brenton Strange -- will miss the Week 11 contest vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie receiver and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is on injured reserve, and Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury after missing last week.
Parker Washington is set to play and very likely take on a big role in Week 11, but Meyers figures to be right in the mix with him. With sure hands that showed up already vs. the Texans last week, Meyers seems to already have the trust of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“It was great. I was impressed just how he handled himself the whole week, preparing himself to go play and was asked to do more than I think a lot of guys would've been able to handle on such short notice. I think he got here basically Wednesday and was ready to play on Sunday and our system isn't the easiest to learn and he did a great job and was able to play a lot of snaps for us," Lawrence said this week.
"So, he did an awesome job. Excited just to build on that this week. I think he brings some great things to the table as far as obviously, his hands, his route running ability, he’s really physical. He can block, can run the whole route tree, good with the ball in his hands after. I mean, he's a really good player and I'm excited just to continue to grow with him."
While Meyers can step up and produce in a banged-up and inconsistent offense, the Jaguars can help Meyers as well. Meyers wanted out of Las Vegas because he wanted a long-term deal, and a productive two months can either help him land a new deal in March on the open market or potentially with the Jaguars for 2026 and beyond.
Speaking with Jaguars senior report John Oehser on the O-Zone Podcast, Meyers detailed why he has enjoyed his quick time with the Jaguars so far, and why he wants to be an important contributor moving forward.
"I mean, especially the way I got into the league ... Essentially, people didn't want me/ I mean, so now to see a team wanted me or willing to give up something to get me, it just made me want to play harder for them, you know?" Meyers said. "I mean, just show my appreciation for them appreciating me. So, yeah, I mean, just thank you to them, and hopefully I can go out there and just put good stuff on tape and just back them up, back up that belief."
