Jaguars Mailbag: How Jacksonville Must Move Forward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on the Texans loss and moving forward.
Week 11 Mailbag
Q: The Houston OL was a patchwork of substitutes and yet our DL did basically nothing? There's a very large amount of money there. What does Gladstone do this offseason with it?
A: I think it is a mix of both rush and coverage. Outside of Josh Hines-Allen and, less frequently, Arik Armstead, the Jaguars are not winning many one-on-ones. On the backend, though, they are leaving plenty of pass-catchers open due to injuries in the secondary. I think Gladstone throws a good amount of resources at it this offseason, because they can't afford not to.
Q: Do you play any video games when you’re not watching football
A: I am in an online College Football 26 dynasty, leading UCF to more middling seasons. #ChargeOn.
Q: What do you think the trade value of 16 and 41 is? Gladstone does come from the FO that traded Goff for Stafford. At least with Lawrence I’m guessing he will be here till the contract is up?
A: Hines-Allen would be worth at least a first, but entertaining anything like that would be a foolish decision. He is a good player and still playing well despite the lack of sacks. As for Trevor Lawrence, I strugle to think a team would send a high pick due to his contract. Maybe a pair of day two picks. His stock is just low right now.
Q: Do you expect to see Wyatt Milum get some burn as a 6th offensive lineman with Edoga’s struggles?
A: No I do not. The Jaguars seemingly do not think Milum is close after he got absolutely zero run last week when the Jaguars were down three starting offensive linemen. It looks like a redshirt year.
Q: What do you expect the receiver rotation to look like when BTJ and Strange join the the next two weeks?
A: I think Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers will be the top three receivers and Strange will obviously get involved in the passing game as well. Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown serve as backups, while the targets are likely split fairly evenly amongst the starters.
Q: Hey, John. I know you are technically not a Jaguars fan. You are a *football* fan who happens to cover the Jacksonville Jaguars. From your perspective, a non-biased reporter, what is your genuine opinion on Trevor Lawrence? Is it time to move on? Is it time to just admit that he is a bust? I don't think it's right to totally give up on him when he has never had an above average offensive line while being in the NFL (which is so crazy)
A: I think Trevor Lawrence is a top-15 to 20 quarterback whose inconsistent growth since the 2022 season has kept him from becoming anything more than that. I do not think it is time to move onm because, frankly, the Jaguars are already so invested that another year or two won't do much to hurt them. Giving up is not the answer, but he is certainly about out of time and excuses.
Q: Do next year’s Jaguars even make the playoffs? Seems like a lot of holes to fill
A: The same would have been said at the same time last season about the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears. Teams can make big jumps from year to year as long as the right buttons are pushed.
Q: Even with the loss, do you expect with the Colts difficult schedule and Jags lighter schedule they can still make a run for the AFC South title?
A: I think the Colts are another good week or two away from running away with the AFC South title. The Jaguars play them twice so they could still make a run in the event they get hot, but it seems like the Jaguars are getting worse instead of improving.
Q: Do you think the fans are overrating Liam Coen because he’s new and shiny? The Browning game and Texans game were atrocious, and even during the wins (which look like they might’ve been fluke-ish), the team just looks disorganized and out of sync
A: I think he is a young coach who is still learning. I agree that the team has to improve at the details, but they did earn those wins -- I am not sure how many fluke wins exist in the NFL. You largely are what your record says you are.
Q: Do you think ETN will be brought back next season or they ride with Tuten and Allen?
A: I think the Jaguars move on from Etienne and add another name or two to the running back room, even with how well Etienne has played this season.
Q: How much defensive overhaul do you expect with 11 draft picks and some cap space this offseason?
A: A lot. The Jaguars have one of the oldest defensive rosters in the NFL and could reasonably make major changes at linebacker, defensive tackle, and safety. I expect a new-look defense for the most part.
Q: Does the defense collapse this much with Tyson Campbell?
The Jaguars' second-worst game this year by EPA/Play was the Kansas City Chiefs game, which Campbell was a big part of. So yes, I do think it is likely the defense still would have fallen off considering the pass-rush and injury issues.
Q: I've seen some folks trying to square the Jags performance with their expectations by saying this is a "rebuild year". I'm not sure the coaching staff and front office are behaving like it's a rebuild year though. Do you think they see this as a rebuild?
A: I think rebuild is the wrong word,and they are really somewhere in the middle. A roster that is not bad enough to require wholeshale changes, but also a team that was another offseason or two away from hitting their stride. I think this is how the franchise saw it, though the Travis Hunter trade complicates that narrative.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.