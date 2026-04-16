Rest of NFL is Finally Saying What Jaguars' James Gladstone Said a Year Ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest trade in franchise history last April, it said a few things.

James Gladstone's 2025 gamble to trade a second-round pick and a future first-round pick to move from No. 5 to No. 2 and select Travis Hunter was a move that defined the Jaguars' offseason and, in many ways, their new DNA.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also said, even if not intentionally, that the Jaguars felt comfortable with not being a part of the 2027 first-round process. Gladstone is no stranger to this considering most of his years in Los Angeles were spent without a first-round pick.

Now, the Jaguars seem content with having their first pick be No. 56 and not No. 24, which the Cleveland Browns now own. Gladstone made the move because he and the Jaguars believe that much in Hunter's talent, and not because it was a direct indictment of the 2026 class. But it stands to reason that he felt comfortable even a year ago not being a part of the 2026 first round.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fast forward to a week before the 2026 draft, and it seems like the rest of the NFL is singing the same tune. When it comes to the 2026 class, the strength and talent are outside of the first, and other general managers are now saying as much in public.

Gladstone's Vindication

Speaking to the local Baltimore media this week, Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta noted that the Ravens have under 200 players graded as draftable, but he was still a fan of the class. With that said, the owner of the No. 14 pick said the quiet part out loud when it comes to the first-round.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"But, we think it's a solid draft. First-round-wise, there's definitely a drop off probably midway through the round in terms of talent, but looking at the overall numbers and the players that we think have a chance to be starters in this draft, probably similar to the last couple of years, I would say," DeCosta said. "I do think that there's some really intriguing guys."

In short, the Ravens are glad they are picking at No.14. Now, imagine if they picked 10 picks later at No. 24, where the Jaguars would be picking had they not done the Hunter trade. They probably would not be as positive about their position.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That isn't to say there won't be good players drafted in the back-half of the first-round, but there is a reason arguably the four best players in this draft are a running back, a safety, and two linebackers. This class has talent, but the talent is tiered, and there are clear drops in value. Chances are, players will be taken in the 50s who have similar cases to players taken in the late-first.

That also is not to say Gladstone had a crystal ball and called this a year ago. And it is not even to entirely defend the trade package the Jaguars sent to obtain Hunter. But it is at least clear that, all things considered, there were worst-case scenarios than having Hunter in 2026 and not the No. 24 pick in tbhis specific draft class.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With 11 picks in the draft, and four in the top-100, Gladstone and the Jaguars have a lot of flexibility and can make a real impact. Sure, having the No. 24 pick would have been nice. But it seems like the rest of the NFL is saying that it really would not have been that much nicer than having pick No. 56.