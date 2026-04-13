Jaguars 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the 4 Greatest Needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Next week, the long wait will be over and the Jacksonville Jaguars can start their true offseason test: the 2026 NFL Draft.

After a quiet free agency period, the Jaguars are set to have 11 draft picks for general manager James Gladstone to use to navigate the three-day showcase.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We have said for the last few weeks that we believe the Jaguars will use their four top-100 picks to attack four specific needs: defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end, and offensive line.

For the sake of seeing how that strategy could pay off, here is a four-round mock draft where we consider only those positions -- and the results are telling.

2nd Round, No. 56: Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

We have been banging the Gabe Jacas drum for a while now. While his name has popped up in some recent national mock drafts as a first-round option, he is slotted at No. 50 on the consensus board. This is the time of year when we hear about 40-45 players who could be first round picks (lol), so I am going to opt to believe Jacas is one of those players and this is a more appropriate draft range.

Profile-wise, he matches the Jaguars to a tee. He is capable of being an edge setter against the run, showing off the toughness and physicality the Jaguars covet. He played in 50 straight games at Illinois and was a productive team captain as well. Add him as the No. 3 DE and let him go to work in the rotation and on third-downs, allowing Travon Walker to slide inside on obvious passing downs.

3rd Round, No. 81: Miami OT Markel Bell

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have already done their homework on Miami Hurricanes left tackle Markell Bell . a massive 6-foot-9, 346-pound offensive who has freakish length. He is 97th percentile or better in height, wingspan, and arm length, and he plays like it, too. The Jaguars had a similar offensive tackle in camp last year in Fred Johnson, but Bell could be something more.

Bell, who transfered to Miami from JuCo and started every single game at left tackle in 2025, would give the Jaguars the depth they need at offensive tackle as Cole Van Lanen returns from injury. He would likely be stashed as a rookie, but he has every trait to be a starting tackle down the road. He seems like a player Tony Boselli would be all-in on.

3rd Round, No. 88: Florida State DL Darrell Jackson Jr.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darrell Jackson Jr. does not have a ton of production in terms of sacks (7.5 in 50 games) and tackles for loss (12). but that doesn't detail the way he dominates the line of scrimmage against the run. He is a true wall who can reset the line of scrimmage and reset runs, a large result of his rare size and length and physical nature.

Would he give the Jaguars the interior pass-rusher they need? Probably not. But he would perfectly fit into their culture and Anthony Campanile's goal of being the best run defense in football. He does offer some flashes as a bull-rusher, so he should have at least more pass-rush upside than say a DaVon Hamilton-type.

3rd Round, No. 100: Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek

Michigan defensive end T.J. Guy (4) talks to Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek (89) after a play during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Kacmarek isn't going to put up any 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL, but that doesn't matter. He projects perfectly as a TE2 who will do the dirty work for an offense, showing off arguably the best run-blocking skills in the draft class. He seems to relish that part of the game, though there could be some untapped upside as a pass-catcher considering his usage at Ohio State.