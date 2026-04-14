Jaguars NFL Draft Mailbag: The Most Important Questions Fans Are Asking
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be the turning point of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason, and for good reason.
With 11 draft picks, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has the chance to make his mark. To prepare for next week, we took to social media to find out the biggest questions Jaguars fans are asking now.
Jaguars Mailbag
A: There are certainly a few. The Jaguars lack some size at receiver, which is why they traded for Tim Patrick last year and why they tried to sign Jake Bobo last month. I am mostly looking at Day 3 options for this, so here are a few names I like.
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil
- Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell
- Baylor WR Josh Cameron
- Florida WR J. Michael Sturdivant
A: I think it will be a trench player. Defensive end, defensive tackle, or offensive line. I think tight end comes a bit later, and I do not think the Jaguars go linebacker that early. There should be several players of interest at each spot.
A: It really depends on your opinion on Jacob Rodriguez to be honest. I love the double-dip at defensive tackle, though I do wonder if Antonio Williams is their "type" at wide receiver despite his interesting skill set.
A: I think they pick nine players, due to both trading down for more 2027 picks and due to trading up. But the Jaguars have 25 open roster spots right now, so nine picks feels right. And I believe four. I think the Jaguars will want to make everyone of those Day 2 picks.
A: Caleb Banks, Zion YouNg, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Caleb Tiernan. I think these are four best-case scenarios, and could see them all there.
A: I think the top name has to be Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. He is a freak athlete and fits perfectly with what the Jaguars need along the interior defensive line. Add him to the rush package and let him go to work.
A: I am not sure. I think Walker Little has a good amount of trade value, and the Jaguars would save money by trading him, but I am not sold that it would make sense for the Jaguars to trade him consider Cole Van Lanen's injury. I do not think they would trade BTJ to move up, either. There are not a lot of trade pieces on the roster.
A: Dani Dennis-Sutton from Penn State. He is a true brawler on the edge who can set a hard edge against the run and push the pocket as a pass-rusher. He might not ever get double-digit sacks, but I think he will be a valuable member of some team's rotation.
A: I'd give up No. 56 and next year's third. I wouldn't go beyond that, because I think the Jaguars need to make next year's first-round pick off limits. I am not sure this would get it done, but it is what I would offer.
A: The fourth-round. With so many late picks, I think the Jaguars will not be afraid to go all in on the last remaining favorites of the middle tier of this class, which is where it looks the deepest. I think the Jaguars consider defensive tackle their biggest need. I think they thought it a year ago, too. The move just has not presented itself yet.
A: Man, I am really not sure on this one. Logic says they would stick their guys, right? They clearly like Allen, signed Rodriguez to a decent deal, and trusted Tuten in a meaningful role a year ago. With that said, they do seem to be doing a lot of homework on the running back class. I lean toward they don't take one, but I do not feel great about it.
A: More. I do not think they use future picks for trades during the draft. Those picks, to me, are earmarked as in-season trade assets.
A: I think it goes without saying that he will not be on the field for OTAs. Beyond that, we will have to wait and see. I think you are correct, and I think that is a reason they are keeping Little. He has real value.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley