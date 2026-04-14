Jaguars NFL Draft Mailbag: The Most Important Questions Fans Are Asking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be the turning point of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason, and for good reason.

With 11 draft picks, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has the chance to make his mark. To prepare for next week, we took to social media to find out the biggest questions Jaguars fans are asking now.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars Mailbag

Are there any receivers that fit the tim patrick/jake bobo archetype that they could possible get? — Ree(f) (@DaIIas_TX) April 14, 2026

A: There are certainly a few. The Jaguars lack some size at receiver, which is why they traded for Tim Patrick last year and why they tried to sign Jake Bobo last month. I am mostly looking at Day 3 options for this, so here are a few names I like.

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil

Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Florida WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Most likely top few positions at 56 in your opinion? — Nash Henry (@NashJagsNats22) April 14, 2026

A: I think it will be a trench player. Defensive end, defensive tackle, or offensive line. I think tight end comes a bit later, and I do not think the Jaguars go linebacker that early. There should be several players of interest at each spot.

What are your thoughts ?💭 pic.twitter.com/gGU6QcG9j7 — Preston Jacobsen (@JacobsenPreston) April 14, 2026

A: It really depends on your opinion on Jacob Rodriguez to be honest. I love the double-dip at defensive tackle, though I do wonder if Antonio Williams is their "type" at wide receiver despite his interesting skill set.

Jaguars have 11 picks and 4 in the first 2 days



1) How many players do you think the Jaguars take



2) How many players on the first 2 days do you think the Jaguars take — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) April 14, 2026

A: I think they pick nine players, due to both trading down for more 2027 picks and due to trading up. But the Jaguars have 25 open roster spots right now, so nine picks feels right. And I believe four. I think the Jaguars will want to make everyone of those Day 2 picks.

Most realistic options for the Jags at pick 56?



I think Gracen Halton, Josiah Trotter, LT Overton, and AJ Haulcey could all be there. — gotta love them Jags! (@SomeJaguarsFan) April 14, 2026

A: Caleb Banks, Zion YouNg, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Caleb Tiernan. I think these are four best-case scenarios, and could see them all there.

Won’t do it, shouldn’t do it. BUT if the Jags were to fall in love with a player in the 22-32 range who are some names, and would trading any players get us in that range. — Andrew8774 (@Andrew87741) April 14, 2026

A: I think the top name has to be Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. He is a freak athlete and fits perfectly with what the Jaguars need along the interior defensive line. Add him to the rush package and let him go to work.

Is there a a player on the roster the Jags might be willing to trade as part of a package to move into the first round? — Mike Boone (@Argo311) April 14, 2026

A: I am not sure. I think Walker Little has a good amount of trade value, and the Jaguars would save money by trading him, but I am not sold that it would make sense for the Jaguars to trade him consider Cole Van Lanen's injury. I do not think they would trade BTJ to move up, either. There are not a lot of trade pieces on the roster.

Assuming the jags take an edge player in round 3, who is your favorite (not necessarily most likely) player for the jags to get? — alexi (@alexiboaslav) April 14, 2026

A: Dani Dennis-Sutton from Penn State. He is a true brawler on the edge who can set a hard edge against the run and push the pocket as a pass-rusher. He might not ever get double-digit sacks, but I think he will be a valuable member of some team's rotation.

What draft capital would you give up to acquire Dexter Lawrence - assuming it would need to come with a big pay raise. — R. Savage (@rd1abe) April 14, 2026

A: I'd give up No. 56 and next year's third. I wouldn't go beyond that, because I think the Jaguars need to make next year's first-round pick off limits. I am not sure this would get it done, but it is what I would offer.

Where do you think is the likely place in the draft we could trade up and in the jags eyes what do you think is the biggest need — BTJ SZN (0-0) (COOKING IN THE LAB) (@liamcoenszn) April 14, 2026

A: The fourth-round. With so many late picks, I think the Jaguars will not be afraid to go all in on the last remaining favorites of the middle tier of this class, which is where it looks the deepest. I think the Jaguars consider defensive tackle their biggest need. I think they thought it a year ago, too. The move just has not presented itself yet.

Also, do you think the Jags grab a RB late, or do they stick with Tuten/Allen/Rodriguez as their guys? — Thomas Plager (@tjplager32) April 14, 2026

A: Man, I am really not sure on this one. Logic says they would stick their guys, right? They clearly like Allen, signed Rodriguez to a decent deal, and trusted Tuten in a meaningful role a year ago. With that said, they do seem to be doing a lot of homework on the running back class. I lean toward they don't take one, but I do not feel great about it.

Whats more likely post-draft: more or less 2027 draft picks than they have right now? — Jacob Fellure (@fellure_jacob) April 14, 2026

A: More. I do not think they use future picks for trades during the draft. Those picks, to me, are earmarked as in-season trade assets.

Do we know any more about recovery timeline for Van Lanen (and what exactly his injury was)? If he is expected to be at full health by start of the season, is Walker Little a trade candidate? — R. Savage (@rd1abe) April 14, 2026

A: I think it goes without saying that he will not be on the field for OTAs. Beyond that, we will have to wait and see. I think you are correct, and I think that is a reason they are keeping Little. He has real value.