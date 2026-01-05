Jaguars' First Playoff Opponent Finally Revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars now know how their playoff path will start.

With most of the AFC playoff field sorted out, the Jaguars as the No. 3 seed have officially drawn the Buffalo Bills and last year's MVP Josh Allen for next week's Wild Card round.

Wild Card Round Set

While the Jaguars do not yet know what day and time their kickoff against the Bills will be, they can now rest easy knowing they can solely focus on the Bills in the days ahead. The Jaguars clinched the AFC South title in Week 18 with a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans, but the celebration will be short-lived. Now, the Jaguars must win to advance.

"It means we get another opportunity to play another game, first and foremost. The way we finish, that's the expectations that we have for each other to hold to each other," Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said after the 41-7 win over the Titans.

"When we don't -- it's funny because, when we don't make the tackle or we don't make the play or we're wrong, guys aren't saying, come on, you've got to get there. The first person to hold each other accountable is the person that messed up, and I think that's the coolest thing about our team.

I think that's one of the best qualities that we have for each other is that we care about each other and we care to make the play for each other. I think that's the reason why we're in the situation we're in today. We have a one-game a week mentality, which we've always had, but this is the real deal, and we've just got to take it up another notch."

Hines-Allen is one of 13 members of the roster who was here the last time the Jaguars hosted a playoff game. Now, they will do so once more against one of the faces of the entire NFL.

"It's crucial. Obviously we don't have to travel anywhere. We can sleep in our own beds, spend more time with the fam. That's who we are as human beings. I'm a family man. I'm married, got three kids. I enjoy my time with them, and if we can keep it a home game and I can continue to spend time with them, I would love to appreciate that. My kids appreciate it as well," Hines-Allen said.

"Also to be in front of our fans to get energy. I think we just had the longest wave in existence. I just thought that was pretty cool as well. I love our fans, man. I love when I hear Duval in the crowd, chanting as loud as they can. I think that's an intimidating factor for us that we can hold onto a little bit more. In the playoff game, let's get a little bit more of that, a little bit more juice in the stands, and then go get the next one."

