Jaguars Dominate Woeful Titans En Route to AFC South Title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars knew what was at stake entering Week 18.

Hosting the Tennessee Titans in the final week of the regular-season, the Jaguars had a clear path toward an AFC South title with a win. The Jaguars had zero issues making it happen, dominating the Titans in a 41-7 win.

Jaguars Roll Titans

The Jaguars certainly didn't get the start they wanted on either side of the ball. The Jaguars gave up a sack to to Jeffery Simmons on the first play of the game, with Simmons easily beating left guard Ezra Cleveland. A hold by Cole Van Lanen on the next play made it 2nd-and-28, and the Jaguars went on to punt the ball after a three-and-out.

The Titans got a short field at their own 48 and turned it into early points. Cam Ward hit a 39-yard completion on 3rd-and-10 to set Ward up for a seven-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Titans a 7-0 lead.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars made easy work of the Titans' defense on the next drive, with a 22-yard gain to Brian Thomas Jr. setting things off. Simmons then went offsides on a 3rd-and-5, and soon after Lawrence found Parker Washington for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Ward went to the locker room after his touchdown due to a shoulder injury, leading to the Titans inserting backup quarterback Brandon Allen into the lineup. Allen failed to get much going, and the Titans were quickly forced to punt.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), left, is surprised by Tennessee Titans head coach Mike McCoy before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Jaguars and Titans traded punts, the Jaguars leaned on Brenton Strange on the next drive. Strange caught four passes for 33 yards on the drive, including a seven-yard touchdown pass after the Titans were flagged for both pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct on a deep shot to Thomas.

After taking the 14-7 lead, the Jaguars defense got into the end-zone after Antonio Johnson recorded his fifth interception of the season on a 59-yard pick-six, putting the Jaguars up 21-7 and giving them a comfortable lead with eight minutes left in the first half.

From left, Jaxon Darling, 8, Emma Darling, 6, Tess Darling, and Chloe Darling, 10, all of Tallahassee, look on for autographs before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After yet another punt from the Titans, the Jaguars' offense got rolling yet again. Lawrence hit Washington for a 29-yard gain and Tuten had a 12-yard run to push the Jaguars into the red-zone, and Lawrence then set the franchise single-season record for touchdowns scored in a season.

The hapless Titans tried to find some kind of spark at the end of the half, but a 4th-and-9 prayer from near midfield fell incomplete with a few seconds left, setting up Cam Little for a 67-yard field goal to make it 31-7 at halftime.

The Jaguars were able to put the game in cruise control for the second half, with each team seemingly killing clock with each play as they inched closer and closer to the game's conclusion. The Jaguars scored the only points of the third-quarter after Little made a 52-yard field goal, his 20th consecutive made field goal and continuing his perfect streak since the bye week.

After Lawrence connected with Washington on a 23-yard completion with close to 12 minutes left the game, the Jaguars officially sat their franchise quarterback. The completion allowed him to hit 4,000 passing yards for the season, the third time in his career he has done so

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw Bhayshul Tuten score a five-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars a 41-7 lead. The Jaguars will host a Wild Card game next week.

