Foyesade Oluokun Details Where Jaguars' Edge Comes From

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has been the heart and soul of the Jaguars' defense for years now, which makes him the perfect candidate the answer one key question.

Simply put: where has the Jaguars' edge come from? For Oluokun , the answer is simple. It is the new standard, and it has been set since the start.

The Jaguars' defense has played a physical brand of football all season long, but especially during their month-long winning streak. Over the last four weeks, the Jaguars have consistently been the more physically imposing team, something Oluokun says has been instilled in the defense since training camp.

"I mean, [Campanile[ has been putting that on us since training camp. And you know, I always say you take a little bit of the personality of your head coach so or your coach," Oluokun said this week in the Jaguars' locker room. "Liam Coen is even like that, just coming in, dominating the standard that we play with. So that's just kind of how we attacked training camp."

"So, you know, that's the way that we win games. You know, obviously, earlier, we weren't playing best detail wise, but we were able to thug out some wins, you know, throwing hands and stuff. So match that with the detail that we've been playing with and then sky is the limit."

The Jaguars have played sound ball on the defensive side all season long, and the unit is a major reason the Jaguars are sitting at 9-4 and in first place of the AFC South. But Oluokun and the Jaguars also know they have zero margin for error, and they can not let their foot off the gas for even a second -- especially not on Sunday when they host the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium.

"Because right now, I mean, with the race, luckily, how the race is going, everything is important. Every game is important. We can't let one slip," Oluokun said. "So, like I just told the boys, this is championship week one, like this game, we need all four of them going forward. So this is the first one on the list. And we got to handle what we're supposed to handle.

If it is championship weekend for the Jaguars for the next four months, then the Jaguars will need leaders like Oluokun to continue to set the standard.

