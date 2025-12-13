3 Things We're Watching When Jaguars Fend Off Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need to keep stacking wins on their way to a playoff spot in the AFC, and their next chance to do so comes on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

So, what will we be looking for when the Jaguars take on the Jets at EverBank Stadium in Week 15? We break it down below.

BTJ's Next Step

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw Brian Thomas Jr. have one of the best games of his season a week ago, and there is reason to believe he can take another step forward this week against the Jets. Thomas has quietly been much-improved since the bye week in the three games he has played in, and he is drawing a favorable matchup against the Jets' secondary.

According to Next Gen Stats, "Brian Thomas Jr. is averaging 2.7 yards per route against man coverage, the 6th-highest mark among wide receivers with at least 75 such this season.

He also leads the league with 12.8 yards per target versus man (min. 15 targets), and 7 of his 9 such receptions against man coverage have gone for explosive gains. The Jets defense has played man coverage on 37.6% of opponents’ dropbacks this season, the 6th-highest rate in the league. In those situations, they have allowed 6.2 yards per play (9th-most) and an 18.0% explosive play rate (7th-highest)."

Jaguars' Tackles

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The two biggest playmakers on the Jets' defensive front are both coming off the edge. Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson are both gifted former top picks who can present a challenge for any offensive line, which means both Jaguars tackles will have a strong matchup on the other side of the ball.

We know Anton Harrison will man the right tackle position, and he has had a solid season under the Jaguars' new staff. At left tackle will be either Walker Little or Cole Van Lanen, and the Jaguars will need a strong performance from whoever starts. The Jaguars have seen their offensive line play well throughout the season, and they will need it again this week.

Slowing Down Breece Hall

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) practices before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets' sole hope on offense most weeks is Breece Hall, and that is no different this week against the Jaguars. With an undrafted rookie making his first start at quarterback, it seems like a foregone conclusion the Jets will lean on Hall. To make the Jets put the game on their rookie passer, they will need to make a Hall a non-factor.

Acccordiing to NextGenStats, "The Jaguars defense has been strong against designed outside runs, allowing the 2nd-lowest explosive run rate (5.8%) and holding rushers to the 3rd-lowest success rate on those carries (29.2%)." In short, the Jaguars have shown the ability to slow down explosive running backs, and they will need to do it again this week.

