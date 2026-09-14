Game Balls From Jaguars' Effortless Week 1 Win Over Browns: Ventrell Miller's Statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a true team-win in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars managed to dominate the Browns to the tune of a 34-10 win in Week 1, and there were a few standout performances that made sure it happened. So, who gets this week's game balls after the Jaguars' easy win? We break it down below.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were only two players who this one was going to end up with: Trevor Lawrence or Parker Washington. The duo once again had a terrific connection , but ultimately it is Lawrence who earns this week's offensive game ball. The Jaguars' veteran quarterback diced up the Browns' pass defense, going 18-of-23 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence also posted a 150.4 passer rating, marking a career high. He has posted a passer rating of at least 100.0 for the sixth time in his last seven starts, the most such games in that span.

"Yeah, I thought he spread the ball around, trusted the guys that were in to make plays," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "Again, I thought we protected him really well, thought we mixed it up from the run game and some different things to keep them off balance to allow Trevor to continue to do what he does. He did some really good stuff off schedule again today, especially the touchdown to Jakobi I thought was a phenomenal throw and play in the back of the end zone, so was definitely pleased with the way that Trevor ran the offense today."

Defense: Ventrell Miller

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) warms up before the start of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one could go to a few different people. Foyesade Oluokun got the Jaguars started with a much-needed interception on the the first drive of the game, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker combined for three sacks and drew several holding calls, and Travis Hunter was only looked at in coverage a single time. But, to me, the defensive performance that really deserves some praise is Ventrell Miller.

Making his first start as an official starter and not just as a fill-in for an injured leader on the depth chart, Miller was fantastic for the Jaguars on Sunday. He led the team with nine tackles, forced a first-half fumble that led to a Jaguars touchdown drive, and also notched a sack and two tackles for loss. Miller had perhaps the best of his entire career on Sunday, and he made quite the statement moving forward.

"Yeah, we trust Ventrell. Day one, I think it was definitely a grind for him knowing the expectations that was set on him, but for him just to play his game, get comfortable in the system, communicate, run fast, be physical, which he already is and once he starts to understand the scheme of everything and lining up and just knowing where the ball was going to be, we knew what type of play we were going to get from him," Josh Hines-Allen said about Miller after the game.

Special Teams: Cam Little

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal on a hold from punter Logan Cooke (9) in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a lot to say about this one. Logan Cooke only punted once due to how good the offense was, and there were not many standout plays on kickoff or punt coverage outside of a Ross Matiscik tackle. Cam Little made both of his field goals and all of his extra points, though, and that is worth noting.